The morning after news broke of Ed Orgeron's most recent staff hiring, the LSU head football coach detailed the role new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan will have with the Tigers.
Linehan, a longtime NFL offensive coordinator who reportedly received a two-year contract worth about $800,000 per year, will focus on third downs and red zone situations within the Tigers offense, a similar role that his predecessor, Joe Brady, held.
Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning interview with 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" that Linehan will work in tandem with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger to maintain an LSU offense that set records and helped win the program's fourth national championship in 2019.
"Let's face it: we have a great package here," Orgeron said in the interview. "We're going to continue to do the things that we know how to do here. I think Steve Ensminger's done a great job of running this offense. He's going to help Steve in the third-down game planning and the red zone and perhaps call some third down, some red zone. We'll see how he and Steve work. I think it'll be a great combination."
Orgeron said last week he was looking to the NFL to replace Brady, that he was looking for someone who either knows LSU's system "very well" or can "teach us something different."
Linehan, whose spread system helped the Dallas Cowboys win three NFC East division titles from 2014 to 2018, seems to be Orgeron's ideal candidate to maintain the system LSU ran last season.
"He and Ensminger are going to fit along great together," Orgeron said. "He brought exactly what we wanted to our program."