Former LSU corner back Greedy Williams kicked off his NFL combine with a blazing 4.37 official time in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis on Monday morning.

Williams ran an unofficial 4.45 in his second attempt.

He tied for second among all defensive backs at the combine with Clemson's Mark Fields.

Williams is largely considered a high first round prospect in the NFL draft by most analysts.

The Shreveport native started all 23 games he played at LSU, finishing with 8 interceptions. He led the SEC with a league-best six as a freshman in 2017.

Defensive back players will also participate in position drills and the vertical and broad jumps today.

Willams' impressive 40 time comes a day after former Tigers and youth football teammate Devin White wowed scouts with his 4.42 time in the 40.