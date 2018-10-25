The young boy perked up in his hospital bed when Ed and Kelly Orgeron walked through the door.
"Hey buddy," the LSU head football coach said. "How're you doing man? Good to see you. We brought you a basket of stuff, man. Look at that."
The boy, Kyrie, reached out for the plastic-wrapped bag with his left hand, and soon, he was squirting the Orgerons with a small rubber water cannon.
"Kyrie, these may get us in trouble," Kelly said.
The Orgerons visited Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Thursday afternoon to deliver gift baskets and spend time with patients. It was the second visit for Kelly, who last year began supporting Baskets of Hope — a nonprofit organization that delivers care baskets to children diagnosed with cancer or other serious illness.
Ed's visit would be a surprise for the children.
"I brought the big guy today to see what it’s all about,” Kelly said.
The Orgerons visited about 50 patients, delivering baskets that were filled with toys, games, craft items, stuffed animals, gift cards and other items.
"The kids have always touched my heart," Kelly said. "I’m sure like everybody else’s. So, since this journey of Ed being named LSU head coach, I’ve kind of let my spirit stir to see where I wanted to give back in this community, and this is the perfect way.”
The visit came in the middle of LSU's off week, and No. 4 LSU will host No. 1 Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 3.
As the Orgerons said goodbye to Kyrie, Ed shook hands with Kyrie's father.
"We've got to beat Bama, man," Kyrie's father said, and Ed replied: "Got to beat them, I'm with you."
“I’m glad that Kelly got involved in it," Ed said. "Obviously she’s the leader here representing our family. I love to see the smiles on their faces. Us having children, how much these children mean to their parents and their families, and we want to give them as much support as we possibly can.”