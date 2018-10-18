Tiger fans may regard Alabama, Auburn or Texas A&M as a bigger rival, but LSU has played no football foe more often than Mississippi State. Saturday’s game marks the 112th meeting between the Tigers and Bulldogs. They have played every year except four since 1918, when LSU did not field a team because of World War I while State did not play in 1943 because of World War II. LSU has dominated the series in this century, winning 16 of the last 18 for a 73-35-3 lead overall. But State has won two of the last four meetings, including a 37-7 rout of LSU in Starkville in 2017.
Nov. 15, 1958
LSU 7, Mississippi State 6
On a muddy field in Jackson, Mississippi, No. 1 LSU trails 6-0 in the third quarter when Warren Rabb throws a 5-yard touchdown pass to Red Hendrix on fourth-and-goal. Tommy Davis’ extra point kick is the difference in what would be the closest call for the eventual national champions.
Nov. 13, 1982
Mississippi State 27, LSU 24
Coming off an epic 20-10 win at Alabama, unbeaten and No. 6-ranked LSU is upset by Bond, John Bond, in Starkville. State’s quarterback rushes for 91 yards and throws for 128 and a touchdown before Baton Rouge native Dana Moore boots the game-winning 45-yard field goal with :25 left.
Nov. 15, 1986
LSU 47, Mississippi State 0
In 1984, the Tigers go to Starkville with a shot to win the SEC title and fall 16-14. Two years later in Jackson, LSU leaves no doubt. Tommy Hodson throws for 231 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers outgain the Bulldogs 580-214 en route to clinching their first SEC championship since 1970.
Oct. 21, 2000
LSU 45, Mississippi State 38 (OT)
Down 31-17 to the No. 13 Bulldogs entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers rally to force overtime. In the extra period, LaBrandon Toefield scores on a 13-yard run. On fourth-and-2 at the 17, Trev Faulk and Jeremy Lawrence force State quarterback Wayne Madkin out of bounds to end it.
Sept. 26, 2009
LSU 30, Mississippi State 26
Call this one the Chad Jones Show. The Tigers’ talented safety runs sideline-to-sideline on a 93-yard punt return that ranks as one of LSU’s best ever. Jones then preserves the win by batting down a Tyson Lee pass in the end zone on third-and-goal at the 1 with 1:14 left.