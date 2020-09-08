The novel coronavirus has forced college football teams to structure hitting during preseason practice in different ways.

Before their first game Monday night, Navy’s players hadn’t tackled anyone since their bowl game nine months ago. The results showed. The Midshipmen lost 55-3 to BYU, and they struggled to make tackles throughout the night

“Obviously, that’s the worst Navy game we’ve ever played,” coach Ken Niumatalolo said in a virtual postgame press conference. “That’s my fault. I chose to block bags and tackle donuts.”

Don’t expect the same from LSU. The Tigers completed their first live scrimmage last Friday, and they’ve tackled one another throughout preseason practice, even holding multiple sessions of the “Big Cat” drill that pits players one-on-one.

“I think the only way to get ready to play football is to hit,” coach Ed Orgeron said.

The way Orgeron structured preseason practice, LSU's players hit three times a week. After a light session Monday, the Tigers hold full-speed practices Tuesday and Wednesday. They take a day off Thursday. Then LSU scrimmages Friday before resting over the weekend.

“We hit every day in practice that we can, but we also stay fresh,” Orgeron said. “I think it's not a matter of if you hit or you tackle. It's a matter of how long you practice and how many times you do it. But we need full-speed work.”

Orgeron’s approach — he has adjusted the length of practices before to keep players sharp throughout the season — and Southeastern Conference rules limit how much LSU can hit during this extended preseason. Teams can practice 25 times over a seven-week period. They have 20 hours of practice per week.

“We had some missed tackles in preseason game No. 1,” Orgeron said. “But we've got two more preseason games before our live game. Hopefully we can eliminate them. I know we can't eliminate all of them. But we're going to hit pretty hard today, and we're going to hit pretty hard Wednesday.”