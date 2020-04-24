After a season that saw him crowned the nation's top defensive back, LSU's standout safety Grant Delpit heads to Cleveland after the Browns picked him at No. 44 in the NFL draft.

Delpit was the third safety selected in the draft, following Alabama's Xavier McKinney to the New York Giants (No. 36) and Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Duggar to the New England Patriots (No. 37).

Delpit joins former LSU players Greedy Williams, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

A New Orleans native displaced to Houston by Hurricane Katrina, Delpit's performance in LSU's national championship season declined slightly from his sophomore season in part due to a nagging ankle injury; but he still was named the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award given to the top defensive back in the NCAA.

Delpit opted to skip on-field workouts at the NFL Combine in lieu of a workout at LSU's pro day, but that was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He told reporters he'd played much of the season with a high ankle sprain that he was hoping to get fully healthy before holding workouts. Delpit participated in a makeshift pro day at Parkview Baptist on April 8, where he an independently hired former NFL scout reportedly clocked Delpit's 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash.

Still, NFL teams were widely ambivalent of such private workouts, and the questions surrounding Delpit's ability to perform remained objectively answered for franchise front offices.

"Let's put it this way," sports agent Cameron Weiss said, who represents LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan. "There were a lot of 4.3s and 4.4s this year proportionally to other years that you've got official scouts on hand."

So, NFL teams were mostly left with evaluating Delpit by his game film.

The criticisms center in LSU's 58-37 win at Ole Miss, a racetrack of a victory that had a combined 1,328 total yards of offense. The Rebels racked up 614 total yards, the most surrendered by a Tigers defense since 2001.

The Ole Miss zone-read offense caught much of the LSU defense, including Delpit, in poor position, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron later said Delpit was playing through his ankle injury.

After Orgeron held Delpit out the next week against Arkansas, the safety returned with his most productive stretch in the team's most critical moments.

Delpit recorded an interception in the regular season finale against Texas A&M, then recorded 12 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and two sacks in the postseason.

Delpit still showcased elite speed. Against Auburn, the Tigers threatened to take a lead in the third quarter. With the score tied at 10, Auburn running back DJ Williams broke through the line for a long run with nothing but grass in front of him. Delpit chased him down, diving to catch Williams' foot shot of the goal line and causing him to step out of bounds.

Easy to forget this type of play by the end of 4-hour game ... but Grant Delpit deserves love for the hustle here.



DJ Williams should score 99/100 times. No one would've blamed Delpit for not getting there. But he did. Auburn held to FG. Loses by 3. #LSUpic.twitter.com/KtXsGw7wwg — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 27, 2019

Auburn settled for a field goal on that drive and LSU went on to win 23-20.

Delpit finished his LSU career with 199 total tackles (120 solo), 24 passes defensed, 7 sacks, 8 interceptions and 1 national championship.

Were this a year ago, Delpit's name may have been called sooner.

He was then a true sophomore, ineligible for the NFL draft, and he'd just become the ninth LSU football player in history to be named a unanimous first team All-American.

The professional future seemed as certain as the other eight LSU players.

Morris Claiborne (No. 6 overall, 2012). Patrick Peterson (No. 5, 2011). Glen Dorsey (No. 5, 2008). They were all top picks in their individual NFL drafts.

But each of those players entered the draft immediately after their unanimous All-American season.

Delpit was required to return for a season with enormous expectations, a highly anticipated encore that never quite lived up to its billing.

THE GRANT DELPIT FILE

HOMETOWN : Houston, Texas (born in New Orleans)

: Houston, Texas (born in New Orleans) HIGH SCHOOL : IMG Academy

: IMG Academy POSITION : S

: S CLASS: Junior

2019 SEASON