LSU entered the ninth inning Sunday leading Air Force, but after freshman Ty Floyd and senior Aaron George issued four combined walks, the Tigers lost 6-5 inside Alex Box Stadium.
Making his first career appearance, Floyd entered with a 4-3 lead after shortstop Zach Arnold smashed a two-run single in the eighth, a hit that nearly rescued No. 7 LSU from three defensive errors earlier in the game.
Floyd struck out the first batter he faced, but he walked the next two and another reached on an infield single, loading the bases. Coach Paul Mainieri inserted George. He walked the next two batters. Air Force stretched its lead on a sacrifice fly before George induced the final out. All three runs were charged to Floyd.
Though freshman right fielder Dylan Crews hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, LSU couldn’t mount a late rally.
Earlier, Air Force scored two unearned runs because of errors on freshman third baseman Will Hellmers.