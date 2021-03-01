Second baseman Cade Doughty has “no structural damage at all” in his injured left shoulder, coach Paul Mainieri said Monday, after the sophomore suffered a subluxation during LSU’s doubleheader over the weekend.

Doughty will need time for soreness to subside, but test results left LSU encouraged about the status of one of its best hitters.

“I have no idea the timetable,” Mainieri said. “His body will tell us that.”

Pitcher Matthew Beck also visited doctors for an evaluation Monday, and Mainieri said LSU feels “cautiously optimistic” about his health. Beck felt tightness in his elbow last Wednesday as he pitched against UL.

Mainieri didn’t say if either player would be available when No. 8 LSU faces Nicholls State for the second straight game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LSU second baseman Cade Doughty injures shoulder during home run celebration Sophomore Cade Doughty injured one of his shoulders during a home run celebration Saturday night, and the extent of the injury will be diagnos…

Doughty was injured during a celebration after junior Drew Bianco hit a home run in the second inning Saturday night against Nicholls State. On Monday, Mainieri clarified what happened, saying Doughty stood up and raised his arms, then a teammate accidentally bumped his left shoulder.

“Somebody that was standing behind him bumped into the back of his shoulder,” Mainieri said. “It was an innocent thing like that, but hit his shoulder in such an awkward way that it sent a pain through his left shoulder.”

Mainieri said Doughty suffered a subluxation, meaning it dislocated and popped back into place.

“The kid was in an awful lot of pain when it happened,” Mainieri said.

LSU inserted freshman Will Safford at second base, and the team’s orthopedic surgeon drove to Alex Box Stadium to evaluate Doughty’s shoulder. Mainieri said the doctor “seemed cautiously optimistic that there was nothing serious there.” Doughty underwent an arthrogram Monday afternoon. Mainieri called the results “very positive.”

Beck didn’t pitch last weekend as LSU played Youngstown State and Nicholls State. He wore a sleeve over his right arm and watched the games from the dugout instead of with the pitchers sitting in LSU’s bullpen. Mainieri said Beck’s elbow felt sore.

Beck recorded two quick outs in the sixth inning of LSU’s 11-2 win over UL. He then felt tightness in his elbow. Beck walked the next two hitters. He told Mainieri his elbow felt tight once LSU removed him from the game.

“We're cautiously optimistic with him as well,” Mainieri said. “He's been getting better every day. When we had to take him out of the game, we were very nervous about it.”

LSU throws shutout, continues offensive surge vs. Nicholls State to sweep doubleheader LSU won both games of its doubleheader Saturday after beating Nicholls State 14-0 inside Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers topped Youngstown State 5-3 in Game 1 as Cade Doughty hit a game-winning home run.

If LSU has to play for an extended period without Doughty or Beck — the team has 10 games scheduled over the next 14 days — it’ll lose two of its most reliable players.

Beck, a graduate student who received the No. 8 uniform this season for his leadership and experience, has a 0.00 ERA over three appearances this season. He allowed one hit. Beck also had a 0.00 ERA in 12 innings last year. LSU often uses him for one-inning stints.

Doughty has started every game this season. The sophomore hit a game-winning home run in Game 1 of LSU’s doubleheader, and he’s batting .321 with a team-high 10 RBIs. Doughty has also provided steady defense at second base, fielding 27 chances without an error.

“He has been on the barrel a lot, and they've started to fall,” hitting coach Eddie Smith said. “He really is coming on as a player. It's exciting to see that.”