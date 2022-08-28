Everyone loves offense, the kind of fireworks show LSU put on display in the run to the 2019 national championship.
But even in today’s modern college game, offense is only the icing. Defense is still the cake. The foundation. The bedrock to having a winning season, a potentially great team.
That’s been especially true for LSU, where offensive success has often been fleeting, and difficult to sustain. Defense is where the program’s true identity lies.
It has always been, from the days of the Chinese Bandits in 1958 to now. Defense has permeated the program’s greatest moments and involved its greatest players, even the ones known for their offense. The punt return against Ole Miss won the Heisman Trophy for Billy Cannon in 1959, but it would have been just another play had Cannon and Warren Rabb, LSU’s first-string quarterback in the two-way football of the day, not stopped Rebels’ quarterback Doug Elmore at the goal line.
Even Joe Burrow, who had the offensive season for the ages in 2019, started his legend that year with a “defensive” moment. Trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception against UCF in the Fiesta Bowl, Burrow got blindsided by a defender and looked like he might be injured. But Burrow shook off the hit, threw a touchdown pass on the next drive and never stopped throwing them until LSU won its latest national title.
He earned the respect of his teammates in the process.
“Joe,” wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said afterward, “is tough as hell.”
LSU’s defense has not been tough as hell in recent years. Mostly hellish. The school that likes to call itself “DBU” has often been “DB … ewww.” Witness some of the gnarly numbers:
• LSU has allowed 200-yards passing per game the past four straight seasons, the first time that has ever happened.
• LSU has allowed 20-plus points per game in four straight seasons for the first time since 1998-2001.
• And even though LSU rebounded from the defensive Hindenburg that was the 2020 season, surrendering a school-record 492.0 yards per game, the 377.5 ypg the Tigers allowed in 2021 were still the most in any season besides 2020 since 1998 (408.7).
With an offense that has questions to answer at quarterback, running back and on the line of scrimmage, a stronger defense in 2022 is not only desired, it may be a necessity in more games than not. A defense that needs to get back to its roots. A defense that needs to re-brand — and re-Bandit — itself.
Of course, modern realities apply. This isn’t the 1970s when wishbone-based running games flourished, or the 80s when the Power-I thrived. Teams will spread you out and throw from all points on the compass, pressuring defenses to defend sideline to sideline.
Because of that, what constitutes an effective defense in 2022 isn’t what made an effective defense in 1982. New LSU coach Brian Kelly knows the principles he seeks in his new team.
“You have to do three things,” Kelly said recently. “One, you want to get offenses in position where they’re against the chains. Off schedule. That’s important. You want to get offenses in second and 15, second and long. We believe we can do that with the disruptive front we have.
“The second thing is you have to take the football away. Pressure on the quarterback, interceptions and strips, those are things we work on every day. The third thing is third-down defense. You have to be able to get off the field on third down. To me, when you look at the nature of your defense, those things are how you reveal a successful defense.”
Kelly’s first point ties into arguably LSU’s best position group: the defensive line. With players like BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye, Maason Smith and others, the Tigers probably have more future NFL players in that meeting room than any other.
LSU will typically have to accomplish its linebacking duties with two players, with Mike Jones Jr. and Greg Penn III emerging as the likely starters ahead of Micah Baskerville and players like freshman Harold Perkins, a five-star talent Kelly and staff wrenched away from Texas A&M’s stellar class.
The secondary is the wild card. The Tigers have talent and experience aplenty, but chemistry is the key. Cornerbacks Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner, transfers from Arkansas and UL, respectively; and safety Major Burns, who returned home to Baton Rouge from Georgia, will have to find chemistry with a returning Tiger like safety Jay Ward. Being able to trust each other in the clutch is the tantalizing intangible.
The bet is that new defensive coordinator Matt House and the Tigers will find a way to make it work, to get LSU’s defense closer to tradition than recent trends. If the Tigers are to have a successful season, there is virtually no alternative.