The standoff between LSU and suspended men's basketball coach Will Wade could be coming to an end in the near future, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

The report says Wade and university officials are working toward meeting to begin discussions about potentially clearing Wade to return to the team.

This meeting would be the first step in what the report describes as a multi-step process. Full cooperation from Wade would be vital to what might be a weeks-long series of interviews conducted by NCAA investigators and school officials.

Wade's suspension came after the 36-year-old coach declined to cooperate in an internal investigation regarding a wiretapped phone conversation between Wade and a recruiting middleman. LSU officials have previously said Wade would remain suspended until he agreed to talk to them.

The new development in the month-long standoff between Wade and university officials is thanks in part to Wade hiring Chicago-based lawyer Steven Thompson to represent him moving forward, according to SI.

Thompson, known for his work with coaches in NCAA matters, is spearheading the conversation between the two parties. He also represents Arizona coach Sean Miller and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who were caught in the FBI's probe of college basketball programs.

Read SI's full report here.