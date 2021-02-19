College baseball is, finally, back in Baton Rouge.

After a shortened 2020 season thanks to the early onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, the LSU Tigers will take the field this weekend for a 3-game slate to open the 2021 season.

Here's everything you need to know before the first pitch at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday:

The Tigers were initially set to host a four-team, round-robin style tournament from Friday through Sunday against Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech.

Two changes have already been made to the schedule, however.

First, the recent arctic blast that swept through the southeast U.S. forced the changing of game times. On Thursday, however, Notre Dame had to drop out of the trip due to coronavirus issues with its program.

The Tigers will now play Air Force twice, then Louisiana Tech on Monday night.

While LSU coach Paul Mainieri usually reveals the Tigers' starting lineup in his final press conference before the season opener, he's kept the specific batting order to himself due to the constant changes to the weekend schedule.

We do, however, know who will start at each position, and which pitchers he will use in his weekend rotation.

Nothing sets the tone for an at-bat like the perfect walk-out song.

Luckily for Tigers fans, they won't have to guess what song each player has chosen for the season.

Take a look at the complete playlist below.

The Southeastern Conference is determined to not let the pandemic steal another season.

To ensure that its normal 56-game season goes off without a hitch, the league is instituting a handbook of requirements designed by its Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, a committee of team physicians and professors with one representative from each member school. The group determines testing frequency, health protocols and return to play guidelines.

What can fans expect to see at Alex Box Stadium to promote safe, socially-distanced attendance at games this season?

For starters, a lot fewer people.

LSU is limiting capacity in the stadium to 25%, allowing about 2,500 fans per game.

Get the full details on what else has been implemented to allow a safe game day experience.

For the first time in 39 years, LSU baseball players will be allowed to grow facial hair.

Part of the reason for the change? A morale booster following the shortened 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“I need to give them a little pick-me-up,” Mainieri said. “Just something to bring a smile to their face and make them a little happy.”

LSU, as always, has College World Series aspirations in hopes of adding another national championship to its trophy case.

By fielding another competitive roster full of returning pitchers and talented fresh faces, LSU has already taken the first step to making that dream come true.

Here are five other things they'll have to do to make it happen.

Is a fourth place finish in the SEC's Western Division in the cards for LSU? The league's coaches believe so.

Here's how they ranked the 14 teams in the conference.

LSU pitcher Jaden Hill had his freshman season cut short because of elbow soreness.

Last year, as a sophomore, he came back and dominated from the bullpen, appearing to be on the cusp of stardom. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Eleven months later, LSU baseball is back, and so is Hill.

Now the ace of the pitching staff, Hill will start for the first time since his freshman year, ready to resume his climb. Like he did that day in high school, he plans to use his success for so much more.

Between his freshman year in 2018 and now, Devin Fontenot morphed from an inconsistent reliever into LSU’s undoubted closer.

This preseason, Fontenot has impressed coaches and teammates alike with his mentality and command.

Read more on why LSU expects a remarkable season, and why Fontenot has appeared on preseason All-American lists.

LSU's standout players are not just limited to its pitching staff.

After a slow start to his freshman campaign, Cade Doughty found his stride and showed sparks of the offensive ability the Tigers anticipated from him.

Now, he will hit near the top of LSU's batting order, possibly third.

There are 11 SEC teams ranked in at least one preseason top-25 poll.

That means when the Tigers are not playing, college baseball fans will have plenty of great teams and players to keep an eye on.

Take a look at the top teams and players to track this season.