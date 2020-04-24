Kristian Fulton's NFL draft slide finally ended on Friday in a Titans hat.

The LSU cornerback was a popular projection as a first-round pick but didn't hear his name called after 32 picks on Thursday. Fulton then waited through 29 picks of the second round before Tennessee sent in his name at No. 61 overall.

Fulton was the seventh former LSU player selected in the virtual NFL draft, with teams and players connecting from remote locations due to social distancing requirements enacted to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

"It was the best moment I ever had," Fulton said of hearing his name alongside his family in New Orleans after the long wait.

One family member who wasn't present physically was Louis Fulton Jr., Kristian's grandfather who passed away recently after a battle with coronavirus. But he was there in a way, Kristian said.

"I feel like he was watching over me the whole time. … He knew where I was going to be at," Fulton said. "Especially at Tennessee, I’m definitely going to pay my respects for him when I touch the field.”

The New Orleans native joins the Titans after a senior season that saw Fulton star in LSU's secondary, flying somewhat under the radar across from freshman sensation Derek Stingley Jr. and with safety Grant Delpit, the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award for the NCAA's top defensive back. Delpit also fell out of the first round, landing at No. 44 with the Cleveland Browns.

Fulton's slide was similar to former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and running back Derrius Guice. Both were potential first-rounders but slid in their respective drafts. Williamson eventually went at No. 44 to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Guice fell all the way to the Redskins at No. 59 in the 2018 draft.

Fulton logged 14 passes defensed and an interception as the Tigers ran the table, including a pass defensed in each of the SEC Championship, Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff Championship victories. Fulton also logged six solo tackles in LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson.

The Archbishop Rummel alum was the only LSU defensive back to work out at the NFL combine, measuring in at 6-foot, 197 pounds and running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash.

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Tennessee Titans

: Tennessee Titans PICK : Round 2, 61 overall

: Round 2, 61 overall LSU IN THE DRAFT: 7th former Tigers player taken

THE KRISTIAN FULTON FILE

HOMETOWN : New Orleans, Louisiana

: New Orleans, Louisiana HIGH SCHOOL : Archbishop Rummel High School

: Archbishop Rummel High School POSITION : CB

: CB CLASS: Senior

