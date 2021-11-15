On Monday morning, Ed Orgeron watched the film from LSU’s loss to Arkansas with the offensive coaching staff and came away with the same observation he had minutes after seeing the game in real time.

“We got to put our players in better positions,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron has used that phrase a lot the past two weeks as LSU’s offense continues to struggle. He said it after the Tigers scored 14 points in a near-upset of Alabama, and he said it again after the 16-13 overtime loss to Arkansas on Saturday night.

“We got to call better plays,” Orgeron said. “We got to execute. It’s the same old story, but I’m not going to back off of that.”

In both games, LSU’s offense couldn’t score enough points to pull off a pair of upsets that together would have clinched bowl eligibility. Perhaps the defense could have done more — football is a team game, after all — but the group held Alabama to a season-low 20 points and made Arkansas punt six straight times in the first half.

The opportunities were there, and the offensive players blamed themselves. Now LSU will have to find a spark to beat UL-Monroe this Saturday and Texas A&M in the final game of the regular season. Otherwise, its offseason will begin earlier than usual.

Max Johnson to remain LSU's starting quarterback with Garrett Nussmeier in backup role After freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier played the majority of LSU’s overtime loss to Arkansas, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that Nussmeier will return to a backup role behind sophomore Max Johnson.

"There was a lot of times where they needed to be put in better situations," Orgeron said. "I don't mind saying that. I'm responsible for that."

While Orgeron took ultimate responsibility for the offense’s performance as the head coach, he doesn’t call plays. That responsibility falls on offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, who were hired during the offseason as Orgeron tried to recreate the 2019 record-setting scheme.

Orgeron based his hires on recommendations from former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, one of the architects of the 2019 offense. Peetz and Mangas had spent a year with Brady on the Carolina Panthers. Mangas had also been an analyst on the 2019 team.

Having never been a coordinator himself, Orgeron had to hire quality assistants during his tenure, particularly on the offensive side. While Peetz calls the majority of the plays, Mangas handles third downs. They had never directed an offense at the FBS level before this season.

“Look, those guys are new, there’s a big learning curve,” Orgeron said. “Was it a mistake or not? I won’t say it was a mistake. But they need to do a better job, and they know that.”

The statement wasn’t meant as an insult. Orgeron simply told the truth about the situation, a theme of his news conference Monday.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Scott Rabalais: Timing is everything as we take a fresh look at LSU coaching candidates In coaching searches, the focus is often on salary, on buyouts and on ties between the school and candidate in question.

“It’s not like they’re not working,” Orgeron said. “I just think their experience level may not have been what I needed for this job.”

As Orgeron wraps up his tenure, he likely won't make major staff changes between now and the end of the season. Not much will change in terms of personnel over the next two weeks either. Besides, the Tigers don’t have a lot of healthy options left as injuries continue to whittle down the roster, the latest to left tackle Cameron Wire.

LSU will, however, stick with sophomore Max Johnson as the starting quarterback after freshman Garrett Nussmeier played the majority of the Arkansas game.

In his first significant snaps this season, Nussmeier led LSU on two straight scoring drives. The offense stalled for the rest of the loss, not scoring again until a field goal late in the third quarter. Nussmeier completed 58.1% of his passes (18 of 31) for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

“I don’t feel like Garrett beat Max out,” Orgeron said. “I don’t think that Max deserves to be benched.”

Jimbo Fisher again addresses speculation he may leave Texas A&M for LSU Jimbo Fisher had a clear message Monday when asked whether he planned on remaining head coach at Texas A&M long term.

Johnson has completed 59.9% of his passes this season for 2,190 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He passed for less than 200 yards in three straight games before LSU played Arkansas. Orgeron said Johnson handled the benching “like a champ” by not questioning the decision.

Regardless of who LSU decided to start at quarterback, Orgeron said the offensive staff had to do more to help the players be successful. The Tigers had four possessions to beat Alabama and didn't score. Then they reached Arkansas territory four times in regulation without scoring a point. LSU has averaged 5.27 yards per play, which ranks 97th in the country.

"Somebody's going to write that I put somebody underneath the bus, whatever they call that," Orgeron said. "There ain't no bus over there where I live. I just tell the truth. And that's the truth. We should've put them in a better position. So those that write that... later.”

LSU’s communication director began to wrap up the news conference, asking if anyone else had a question, and Orgeron interjected.

“You can say that,” Orgeron said, half-joking, “when you're a lame duck coach.”