As LSU emerged from its locker room for the second half on Saturday afternoon, it re-entered a tie game. LSU had gathered penalties, teetered toward an upset loss, and on Auburn’s first offensive play of the third quarter, junior safety JaCoby Stevens made a mistake.

Auburn ran an insert play — it trapped LSU’s nose tackle, opening a hole in the defense. Stevens needed to fill the gap, but he expected a run-pass option and looked behind him.

“I was trying to do too much,” Stevens said. “I got out of position.”

With half the field exposed, Auburn running back D.J. Williams burst through the line of scrimmage. He sprinted into open space. Safety Grant Delpit ran after him, the only player close enough to recover.

As Williams approached the end zone, Delpit pushed one foot out of bounds. Williams had gained 70 yards, but Delpit’s tackle saved a touchdown. Auburn reset at the 9-yard line. Three plays later, LSU forced a field goal.

The sequence helped define LSU’s 23-20 win inside Tiger Stadium. Instead of crumbling, LSU held near the goal line. Every point, every play mattered in this one-score win, and though LSU peaked at disaster against No. 9 Auburn, it overcame its mistakes.

LSU committed a season-high 12 penalties — five in the first quarter — for 118 yards. (It entered the game averaging 5.6 penalties.) LSU fumbled a punt. It threw an interception. It didn’t score in the red zone for the first time this season. And it remained undefeated.

“I think a lesser team,” coach Ed Orgeron said, “would not have won that game tonight.”

The errors began early and gathered throughout the game. The first one happened within the first minute of the game. After LSU’s defense forced a three-and-out, referees flagged senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty forced LSU to begin its opening possession at the 12-yard line.

Errors soon polluted the first quarter. LSU allowed a sack on its first offensive play. Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was called for holding on a punt, and Auburn received 10 yards, every one an advantage in a game Orgeron predicted would feel like a war.

After the punt, Auburn picked up a first down on third-and-14. It moved into LSU territory. Linebacker Patrick Queen was called for pass interference. Chaisson jumped offsides on third down. LSU held on the goal line, forcing a field goal, but with 8:39 left in the first quarter, it had four penalties.

“In the first half, we were maybe a little bit too fired up,” Orgeron said. “The guys were a little erratic, especially on special teams…. We got to learn how to be smarter than that.”

LSU didn’t score in the first quarter for the first time this season. Momentum began to shift, but mistakes continued. With LSU leading 7-3 midway through the second quarter, freshman Derek Stingley Jr. fumbled a punt for the first time in his career. Auburn took over near the red zone. It scored on fourth down from inside the 1-yard line, capitalizing on Stingley’s error.

LSU tied the game, 10-10, before halftime, then it retook the lead for good in the third quarter. After Auburn kicked its field goal near the beginning of the second half, it didn’t score again until less than three minutes remained in the game. It punted six straight possessions. It gained 287 total yards.

"We had two turnovers,” Burrow said. “That can't happen. But when our defense plays like that, nobody's going to beat us.”

Mistakes continued as LSU held onto the lead, its offense stagnant the majority of the fourth quarter. Kicker Avery Atkins received a personal foul. Stingley was twice called for pass interference on Auburn’s final possession, and the second penalty positioned Auburn for a touchdown.

With 2:32 left, LSU led by one score. Auburn attempted an onside kick. Like it had all day, LSU did not let the final mistakes create an upset. The Tigers recovered the onside kick, falling on the football near Auburn's sideline. And despite one more penalty, they sealed the win.

“This team has a lot of poise and character,” junior defensive end Glen Logan said. “That's one thing Coach O preaches. He teaches us when something goes wrong, you have to be calm. You have to think about the next play. You can't dwell on one thing. That's basically our team. If something goes wrong, we know the next play we're going to correct it. We're not going to dwell on anything.”

LSU played its sloppiest game of the season. And it won anyway.