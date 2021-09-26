LSU's players danced in the locker room after they beat Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener. It wasn't a perfect game, but they had won, so they celebrated as quarterback Max Johnson did the griddy.

“We made some improvement,” coach Ed Orgeron said, “but I wish we would have finished better.”

Let's review how the Tigers prevailed 28-25 in Starkville.

Why the 3-2-6 worked … and then why it didn’t

LSU’s defensive plan was clear from the first play. The Tigers came out with three down linemen, two linebackers and six defensive backs. They wanted to force Mississippi State to run the ball and throw underneath, hoping to eliminate the big pass plays that beat LSU last season.

The idea originated after last year's 44-34 loss to the Bulldogs, but it may have gained added value when sophomore Dwight McGlothern was thrust into the starting lineup for the first time this season because All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. re-injured his left foot at practice Wednesday. Stingley wore a boot up to his left knee during the game.

For three quarters, Mississippi State played into LSU’s plan as it settled for field goals and junior nickel safety Cordale Flott forced two turnovers. Plus, LSU tackled well in the open field.

When Mississippi State reached the red zone in the second quarter, LSU switched back to a four-man front. Mississippi State gained 8 yards over the next five plays, then kicked a field goal.

So, what changed?

Mississippi State scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to end the game, nearly erasing an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs ran the ball more to set up throwing lanes.

On the first score, Makai Polk lined up outside. He released into the middle, splitting cornerback Eli Ricks and safety Jay Ward on a seam route. LSU was playing Cover 3.

LSU switched to a four-man front on the next drive, but by that point, it was playing on its heels. Mississippi State’s next two possessions lasted 12 plays each. The Bulldogs scored their last touchdown on their 88th play. LSU looked gassed, but the Tigers kept forcing check downs, which drained the clock.

Trouble sustaining drives ... and explosive plays

LSU had trouble sustaining drives because once again it struggled to establish a running game.

So when it did score touchdowns, they came on long passes. Johnson became the first LSU quarterback since Rohan Davey in 1999 to throw three touchdowns of more than 40 yards.

The explosive plays really emerged in the second half. Coming out of the break, Johnson handed off to junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who gained 11 yards, one of his best runs of the game.

Before the next play, Orgeron heard offensive coordinator Jake Peetz predict the safety would bite on a play fake. LSU ran an RPO. Johnson read the safety, then threw over the middle to sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for a 64-yard touchdown.

Similarly, Johnson threw a 58-yard touchdown to junior Trey Palmer when Mississippi State’s safeties bit on crossing routes and left Palmer wide open. Finally, Johnson — perhaps luckily — found tight end Kole Taylor for a 41-yard touchdown.

The Tigers’ offense wasn’t two-dimensional. It rarely has been this season, an issue that will have to get fixed before the heart of the Southeastern Conference schedule. But at least in this game, the long pass plays were enough.

Stats

88

Mississippi State ran 88 plays — 34 more than LSU. Part of this had to do with LSU’s offense thriving on big plays. It also was a result of LSU’s defensive strategy. By the end, the sheer number of plays left the defenders tired.

10.4

Johnson averaged 10.4 yards per pass, compared to 6.0 for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. The difference showed how much LSU forced check downs, while Mississippi State allowed the explosive plays.

2

Mississippi State turned the ball over twice, and both mistakes came on LSU’s side of the field and were forced by Flott, who also recorded eight tackles. The turnovers made quite the difference in a three-point game.

Players

Damone Clark

The senior linebacker made a team-high 15 tackles. LSU had to tackle well in open space, especially with its defensive strategy, and Clark led the effort by coming up to tackle Rogers’ short throws.

Max Johnson

Johnson lifted the offense when it once again struggled to run the football, completing 17 of 27 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw one interception.

Cordale Flott

Flott benefited from the defensive strategy, but he also came through with those eight tackles. His turnovers made the difference.