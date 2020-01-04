"You can't wipe this big grin off his face."

That's what Colton Moore's mother posted to Facebook after announcing the tiny Tiger fan was gifted tickets to watch LSU play in the national championship.

The 9-year-old spina bifida patient lives in Odenville, Alabama, in a family of diehard Auburn supporters. His classmates learned to say “Roll Tide” or “War Eagle” in infancy.

But Colton bleeds purple and gold. Back in October, Colton got the chance to meet his hero: Coach O. The two have developed a heartwarming bond ever since.

Now, Colton will get to see the Tigers play in one of the biggest games in recent LSU history.

Colton's mom, Jennifer Moore, says he was given the highly sought-after tickets to the national championship from a "sweet lady" named Kristie Riche Allen.

The Alabama youngster has had a number of medical issues in addition to spina bifida, a birth defect in which a baby’s spinal cord fails to develop properly. He contracted meningitis that doctors thought he wouldn’t survive, cannot take food by mouth and requires breathing assistance at night. Colton has had 38 surgeries, with two more scheduled before the end of January.

"The countdown to NOLA begins!" his mother wrote.

LSU will take on Clemson in the National Championship Game on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.