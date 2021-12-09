The LSU basketball team found out last Saturday how costly turnovers can be.
When the Tigers reconvened after two days away from the court to prepare for final exams, last Wednesday’s 66-51 win over Ohio University was more than 48 hours in the past.
But they were reminded of their offensive problems from that game even though they remained undefeated with their eighth victory in a row — the best start for the program since the 2008-09 season.
At the top of Will Wade’s lengthy list were 17 turnovers for the second consecutive game, which was well north of the team’s goal of fewer than 10 a game.
“That’s how we started practice Saturday morning, running for every turnover,” Wade said Thursday during his monthy Tipoff Luncheon at L’Auberge Casino. “That went over real well.”
Players had to run the length of the court and back twice in 22 seconds, doing that once for each turnover they had against Ohio. Wade said if the task wasn’t completed in the allotted time, everyone had to run again.
“That got us off to a good start,” he said before noting he was also upset with his team’s offensive rebounding, lack of ball movement, poor screening and spacing, and pace.
“The only thing I was actually pleased about was we scored eight points on baseline out of bounds (plays). Anything outside of the baseline out of bounds, I wasn’t real happy about. But we are 8-0.”
As of Thursday, LSU was one of just nine undefeated Division I teams.
The Tigers resume nonconference play at 5 p.m. Saturday against Georgia Tech (5-3) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Three other Southeastern Conference teams are in the one-day event. Auburn plays Nebraska at 10:30 a.m. and Ole Miss faces Western Kentucky at 7:30 p.m.
NET drops slightly
No. 25 LSU was ranked second in the first NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings that were released Monday, but slipped one spot to third Thursday morning.
The Tigers dropped when unbeaten Arizona took down previously-undefeated Wyoming 94-65 on Wednesday night.
Arizona leap-frogged Purdue, which is No. 1 in the AP and coaches’ poll, and LSU with the 29-point blowout of Wyoming.
Wade noted that his team holds a Quadrant 1 win over Wake Forest, which is 32nd in the NET, and a Quadrant 2 win over Belmont, which is 37th and one spot ahead of Kentucky.
O’Neal still out
Wade said forward Shareef O’Neal, who hasn't played in a game since last January because of a foot problem that required multiple surgeries, still isn’t ready.
But Wade indicated O’Neal has made progress and could be cleared for practice soon and perhaps be ready for the beginning of SEC play on Dec. 29.
“He’s starting to be able to do more,” Wade said. “He should be able to get on the court next week. He’s made a lot of progress, we just have to see how his foot reacts.”
Tiger vs. Tiger
Because school is out for the semester break, LSU is departing Baton Rouge via chartered aircraft earlier than usual Friday.
The Tigers will leave Friday morning and practice at Morehouse College, then attend the Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks game Friday night.
Two former Tigers guards are on the rosters of the teams: Cam Thomas plays for the Nets and Skylar Mays is with the Hawks.