LSU strong safety Grant Delpit has been named to his second award watch list of the 2019 preseason.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit, who will wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey this season, was one of 46 players named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top defensive back, the award committee announced Monday.
Delpit last week was named to the Bednarik Award watch list for nation's top defender, along with senior cornerback Kristian Fulton.
Delpit, a Bednarik Award semifinalist last season, was named a unanimous All-American as a strong safety in 2018, when he led the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions and led the team with five sacks.
Two LSU players in history have won the Thorpe Award: former cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011). Delpit and former cornerback Greedy Williams were both named semifinalists for the Thorpe Award last season, and Williams became a finalist before the award was given to Georgia corner Deandre Baker.
Delpit, a New Orleans native who moved to Houston following Hurricane Katrina, represented LSU at SEC media days on July 15.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron called Delpit "the best player in the country" during his opening remarks at the podium.
Last season, Delpit became one of the defense's most versatile players under LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who ranged Delpit all over the field in the "quarters" position for most of the season — a defensive back spot that Aranda called "a glorified linebacker," which can drop back in pass coverage or drop down in the box to blitz and defend the run.
JaCoby Stevens, a junior safety, started at the quarters position in the final four games of the season, and Delpit said Aranda will likely have "something new" in store for him in 2019.
"I don't really know (my specific role) at this moment," Delpit said. "As the camp starts going on and we start opening up the defense more, we'll find out."
2019 Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list
