LSU basketball coach Will Wade picked up a commitment Monday who will add height to a roster that lost big men Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams from its Southeastern Conference championship team.
Wade said a week ago that he was still searching for another big man and he got one in 6-foot-9 center DeShawn Thomas, who announced on his Instagram account he is Baton Rouge-bound.
A source confirmed that Thomas committed to Wade's program, but it's not yet known if he will accompany the team on its 10-day tour of Spain that begins next week.
Wade currently has just two players on his roster taller than 6-6 — 6-9 freshman Trendon Watford and 6-8 junior-college transfer Courtese Cooper, who red-shirted last season.
A native of Dentsville, South Carolina, Thomas played the past two seasons for Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida.
Florida SouthWestern is the same school that produced Charles Manning, the nation's fourth-rated junior-college prospect this spring.
A 6-5 shooting guard, Manning signed with LSU last November and enrolled in school for the summer semester.
This past season, Thomas averaged 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in helping the Buccaneers to a 30-3 record. As a freshman, he averaged 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.
Wade still has one more scholarship to award for the 2019-20 season and could bring in another big man as a graduate transfer or a sit-out transfer.
Also, Wade recently added former Northwestern State and LSU-Eunice guard Caleb Starks to the roster as a walk-on.
Starks, a 6-4 guard, played at Lafayette Christian Academy for his father, former UL star Byron Starks.
The younger Starks transferred last season when his dad took the head coaching job at LSU-Eunice for its inaugural season. He averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game for the Bengals.