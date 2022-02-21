Temeka Johnson has a lot to smile about these days. Her John Curtis team is the top seed in the Division I girls basketball state playoffs, taking on Scotlandville in Wednesday’s semifinals at the Alario Center in Westwego.

But Sunday afternoon, as Johnson stood on the court near the LSU bench after the Tigers’ 66-61 victory over Florida, the smile she wore was one of a proud alum. One of LSU’s all-time greats, the All-American point guard from some of its greatest teams ever. When LSU president William Tate asked her what years she played, Johnson pointed up to the five straight Women’s Final Four banners hanging from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center catwalk and said, “Those.”

I covered a lot of games involving those LSU women’s teams from 2004-08, back in the heady days of Johnson and Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles. And as we walked off the court, as a paid crowd of 13,620 headed for the exits, the fourth-largest for an LSU women’s home game ever, we both agreed:

This was the best LSU women’s basketball has been like since those remarkable days.

The final story of this 2021-22 season is yet to be written, of course. The most important chapters, the ones in the postseason, are yet to unfold.

+49 Photos: Happy Mulkey Gras! LSU defeats Florida 66-61 under a packed PMAC Sunday The LSU Tigers defeat the Florida Gators 66-61 Sunday afternoon, February 20, 2022, under the lights at a packed PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

But with where this team is, where the program came from, it is worth pausing for a moment to think about how remarkable this season is.

The Florida win pushed LSU to 23-4 overall and 11-3 in the Southeastern Conference, good for solo second place behind No. 1-ranked South Carolina. And Monday, the Tigers jumped three spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25, their highest ranking since December 2009.

Two regular-season games remain: Thursday’s home finale against Alabama and Sunday’s game at Tennessee. But the Bama game almost certainly won’t be the Tigers’ last home game. It would take an utter collapse at this point to keep LSU from getting to host NCAA tournament first- and second-round games as a top four regional seed.

So, one more home game after this one. Probably two.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said recently no one expected this of her first team going into the season. No one includes Mulkey herself. The Tigers were picked right in the middle of the pack at eighth in the preseason SEC poll, but after winning just nine games last season that number was probably due to Mulkey’s reputation as much as anything.

Right now, LSU is the No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC tournament and can not finish worse than No. 4.

But it’s more than that. People are talking about LSU women’s basketball again. Fans are coming out by the thousands for home games, like they did Sunday and like they did when nearly 9,200 turned out Jan. 6 for a 66-60 loss to South Carolina.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Mulkey came in saying her team would celebrate little milestones: one more win than last season, beating a ranked team, a winning season, maybe an NCAA tournament bid. Maybe. This was impossible to predict. For Mulkey, a championship player at Hammond High and Louisiana Tech and a three-time national champion at Baylor, it’s been a pleasing chapter to her Hall of Fame life in basketball as well.

“I’m enjoying everything about it,” Mulkey said Monday. “The fans getting excited, the seats getting filled, the people appreciating what’s happening here. Then to walk in the locker room and watch the players experience things they hadn’t experienced, especially the seniors, in their time at LSU, you realize it’s a blessing.”

No one could have imagined this coach leading a team to this season in this place a year ago. Certainly not Mulkey herself.

“God works in mysterious ways,” she said. “I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

While the full story of this LSU women’s basketball season has yet to be written, there are some significant achievements and milestones Mulkey’s Tigers are already assured of reaching:

• Already tied for most wins in a season since going 31-6 in 2007-08 (LSU’s last Final Four appearance).

• 11 SEC wins, tied for most with the 2017-18 team since going 14-0 in 2007-08.

• With Tennessee at No. 16 in the AP poll, Sunday’s game in Knoxville will be the first time since 2006 that LSU goes to Tennessee as the higher-ranked team (No. 3 LSU beat No. 5 Tennessee 72-69 that year).

• LSU is guaranteed not to lose double-digit games for the first time since 2007-08 (with two regular season games and two tournaments left, the Tigers’ maximum number of losses would be eight).

Reaching new heights: LSU women climb to No. 8 in latest AP basketball poll LSU coach Kim Mulkey has been leading her team all season by dangling a carrot in front of them every chance she gets, and the milestones seem…

• LSU will earn its first NCAA tournament bid since 2018. That’s not official, but the Tigers are as locked as locks get. One caveat, though: at 20-10, LSU would have almost certainly made the 2020 NCAA tournament before it was canceled. ESPN projected LSU as a No. 9 seed in the Dallas regional — where Mulkey’s Baylor team would have been the No. 1 seed.

Where does LSU go from here? How far? How many more victories?

No one can tell. But if the rest of the season is as surprising as what has happened so far, it would be difficult for anyone to grasp.