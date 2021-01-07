Honors continue to arrive for LSU pitcher Jaden Hill.
The junior was named a first-team preseason All-American by Perfect Game on Thursday, marking his second preseason All-American recognition. Last month, Collegiate Baseball also named Hill to its first team.
Projected as the ace of LSU's pitching staff, Hill may start Friday night games for LSU as he returns to the weekend rotation for the first time since an elbow injury shortened his freshman year.
Pitching out of the bullpen last season, Hill allowed one hit in 11⅔ innings while notching 17 strikeouts. Opponents batted .028 (1-for-36) against him. LSU's season ended after 17 games because of the coronavirus pandemic.