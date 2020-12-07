Former LSU athletic director and baseball coach Skip Bertman leaves the hospital Monday, an LSU spokesman said.
Bertman, 82, was hospitalized almost a week earlier. As first reported by WAFB, Bertman was diagnosed with the rhinovirus. He didn't have coronavirus.
An LSU spokesman said Saturday night Bertman felt better and expected to leave the hospital early this week.
According to WAFB, Bertman went to the hospital late Tuesday night, Dec. 1. He told WAFB at the time he may stay there for a few days.
Bertman coached the LSU baseball team from 1984 to 2001, winning five national championships. He then worked as the school's athletic director until 2008.