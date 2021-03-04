A Baton Rouge law firm investigated former LSU head football coach Les Miles in 2013 over allegations that he sexually harassed students, and the law firm's report has finally been released eight years later.

The report — which includes some redactions — focuses on Miles' interactions with female students working in the LSU athletic department. Miles was ordered to stop having direct one-on-one contact with student employees and to undergo counseling.

LSU, Miles and attorneys agreed that nobody who received a request for a copy of the investigation would release it "without a final order of a court of competent jurisdiction requiring such release." USA Today filed a lawsuit for the copy of the report, but before the judge could make a final ruling, Miles withdrew his objections to making it public and LSU agreed to release it. The Advocate received a copy of the report as well.

Read the report for yourself here:

