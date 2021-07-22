HOOVER, Ala. — Arkansas is going back to its old Southwest Conference roots, opening the 2021 season against Rice and Texas.
Finding a way back to the kind of success the Razorbacks had before the left the long defunct SWC for the Southeastern Conference is the huge task facing second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.
This will be the Razorbacks’ 30th season in the SEC, coming into the league in 1992 with South Carolina. In that span, Arkansas has had 15 winning seasons and 15 bowl appearances. It has been to the SEC Championship Game three times, with three losses, none since 2006. In SEC play overall, Arkansas is 94-138-2, a .406 winning percentage. In other words, except for a handful of outstanding seasons, the Razorbacks have been average at best.
Arkansas went 3-7 in Pittman’s first year. There was progress – it snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak with a 21-14 upset of Mississippi State the week after the Bulldogs lit up LSU. But it was a season littered with painful defeats, like a maddening string of potholes cratering your street. That included a 27-24 come-from-ahead loss to LSU on Nov. 21, when TJ Finley threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins with less than four minutes left. Jay Ward blocked a game-tying field goal attempt with 1:24 left to preserve the victory.
Most frustrating of all was a 30-28 loss at Auburn on Oct. 10. With Arkansas leading 28-27 on the road in the closing seconds, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix dropped the snap then turned and spiked the ball backward to stop the clock. It should have been ruled a fumble, but the officiating crew called intentional grounding. Ten seconds ran off the clock, but Auburn retained possession and kicked a field goal with :18 left for a 30-28 victory.
The SEC officiating crew from that game was suspended for the following week, but the loss still counted for Arkansas, which also dropped a painful 50-48 decision to Missouri in December, blowing a 33-23 fourth-quarter lead, then closed with a 52-3 rout by Alabama.
Still, it’s July, when temperatures and optimism run high. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin talked about how much his family loves living in their new hometown, a town where he hasn’t lost a game yet. Pittman talked about loving this Arkansas team.
“They believe in being blue collar,” he said Thursday during the closing act of SEC Football Media Days. “It’s a hardworking, tough, physical group of men. We’ll be better. I don’t know what that means in wins and losses.”
When the SEC preseason media poll comes out Friday, don’t expect the Razorbacks to be rated too highly. Frankly, they will likely be picked last in the SEC West. That begs the question, what kind of record would qualify for success at Arkansas this fall?
The Razorbacks do return 23 seniors, including 11 “super seniors,” players who returned for their fifth or even sixth season in Fayetteville. Experience is great, but as someone once said, if you have bad experienced players that isn’t necessarily a good thing.
Do all those seniors equate to a big jump in the standings for Arkansas? Especially when the Razorbacks still have to identify a quarterback to replace Feleipe Franks (Pittman touted sophomore KJ Jefferson).
“I wish I knew that. We’d jump all over the place,” said Pittman, a folksy-sounding native of El Reno, Oklahoma, a place that just has to be mentioned in a country and western lyric somewhere.
Success for Arkansas has to start with snapping some painful losing streaks in key SEC West rivalries. The Razorbacks have lost nine straight games to Texas A&M, which they play again Sept. 25 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas has lost five straight to Missouri, which it hosts Nov. 26 in the Battle Line Rivalry. And it’s lost five straight and eight of 10 to LSU in the Battle for the Boot, which is up for grabs Nov. 13 in Tiger Stadium.
“I’m excited to get started and get back into Donald W. Reynolds Stadium, full of fans calling the Hogs,” Pittman said.
The question is, will they be calling for bowl tickets or lamenting a fifth-straight losing season?