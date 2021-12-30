The LSU women’s basketball team waited until its last game of 2021 for its biggest win of the entire year.

The No. 19-ranked Tigers let a 14-point third-quarter lead slip away but rallied on the back of a pair of clutch 3-pointers by point guard Khayla Pointer to claim for a 68-62 victory over No. 13 Georgia in Athens on Thursday night.

The game was the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. LSU improved to 13-1 with its 12th straight win while Georgia dropped to 11-2.

“I told them that was as fine a win as I’ve ever had as a coach,” said LSU coach Kim Mulkey, in her first season after 20 years at Baylor. “But it’s not about me. It’s their (the players’) first SEC win.”

The Lady Bulldogs were without 6-4 center Jenna Staiti, their leading scorer and rebounder with 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. As a result, LSU was able to dominate Georgia in the paint, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 38-26 with center Faustine Aiufwa scoring 17 points with nine rebounds. Forward Autumn Newby had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Pointer led the Tigers, who were without guard Ryann Payne, with 21 points. Georgia’s Que Morrison led all scorers with 26 points.

Georgia held seven of its first 12 opponents to 50 points or less and were in the top five in the SEC in every major defensive category, including allowing just 51.6 points per game and 34.0% field-goal shooting.

But LSU jumped out in front early, taking a 9-2 lead on a basket by Aifuwa with 6:31 left in the quarter. The Tigers lead 20-17 after the first 10 minutes and took their biggest lead of the half, 41-33, as Pointer nailed a 3-pointer as time expired before halftime.

LSU then bolted out of break to score the first eight points of the third quarter to take a 49-33 lead on a layup by Faustine Aifuwa at the 6:42 mark. But Georgia then switched to a 2-3 zone for most of the rest of the quarter and chipped away at LSU’s lead, finally going front 56-55 with 6:56 remaining on a 3-pointer by Sarah Ashlee Barber.

Pointer then took over for LSU down the stretch. She hit a 3-pointer with 2:17 left to put LSU back in front for good 62-60, then hit another 3-pointer for a 65-62 lead with 1:01 remaining after Morrison tied the scorer with a basket one minute earlier.

LSU returns home Sunday to host No. 23 Texas A&M. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the game to be streamed via SECNetwork+.