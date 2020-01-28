The day before LSU’s football team left to visit the White House about two weeks ago, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri called freshman Maurice Hampton Jr.

The two-sport athlete had switched from football to baseball a few days earlier, beginning a rare transition at the collegiate level. Mainieri had heard about the two-day trip to Washington D.C., so he began discussing ways for Hampton to make up individual drills.

"I'm not going to go,” Hampton said.

“What do you mean you're not going to go?” Mainieri said.

Hampton thought he had fallen too far behind in baseball after spending the fall semester on the football team. He said he needed to skip the trip. Mainieri insisted Hampton go to the White House.

“We will make up these workouts,” Mainieri said. “Don't worry about it. I want you to have this experience.”

The next morning, four hours before LSU left for Washington, D.C., Hampton arrived at the batting cages inside Alex Box Stadium. He hit for awhile, then he boarded the plane with the football team. Once Hampton returned to campus the next evening, he called hitting coach Eddie Smith. They met at the stadium around 10 p.m., turned on the lights and Hampton took batting practice.

“I know I'm behind,” Hampton said. “I know these guys have put in a lot more time. I'm trying to make up the time that I've lost as much as I can, so putting in extra work is what I have to do.”

Since the College Football Playoff National Championship ended, Hampton has shifted his focus toward baseball, his second sport at LSU. Hampton, an outfielder, has played football and baseball since he was 6 years old. He had months between seasons in high school. This year, he has weeks.

“The ball looks like a golf ball in the outfield,” Hampton said. “Small at the plate.”

Hampton doesn’t have much time until the season opener on Feb. 14 against Indiana, but he wanted this unique situation. After batting .480 with 10 home runs his senior year of high school, teams began calling Hampton late in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. His father urged him to play both sports in college. Hampton turned down a $1.8 million signing bonus.

"I talked to him about it," Maurice Hampton Sr. told The Advocate last summer. "He's 17 years old. 'Dad, let me go and prove myself.' I said, 'You can prove yourself at LSU.' "

Hampton arrived on campus with a fractured bone in his wrist. He played through the injury his final high school season and still won Mr. Baseball in Tennessee, a few months after receiving the same honor in football. Doctors placed a cast on Hampton’s wrist. He began football practice.

Hampton played on special teams most of the season, buried on the depth chart at safety. But when junior Grant Delpit sat against Arkansas because of an ankle injury, Hampton started for the first time. He recorded six tackles. He noticed baseball players cheering from the stands.

In the CFP Semifinal one month later, Hampton lowered his shoulder into Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, driving both players into the turf. Mainieri jumped off his couch.

“Wow,” Mainieri told Hampton the next day, “that was an awesome hit.”

“Yeah, I know,” Hampton said. “I'm feeling it today.”

Once Hampton’s wrist healed, he came on Sundays — the football team’s only day off — to the LSU batting cages. And at 2 p.m. the day after the national championship, when LSU held its first preseason baseball meeting, Hampton arrived on time. Though he felt tired and continued to think about the championship, Hampton’s mind began focusing on baseball.

“That's why I came here,” Hampton said, “to win national championships in both sports.”

With less than three weeks until the first game, Hampton is competing with sophomore Giovanni DiGiacomo in center field. The Tigers may consider a quasi-platoon.

When spring football practice begins, Hampton, his family and the two coaching staffs will have to discuss how he manages his time. During recruiting, they planned for Hampton to devote himself to each sport during their respective seasons. Hampton said they haven’t talked about it since he joined the baseball team.

“It just depends on how everything's going,” Hampton said. “I guess we'll see.”

As Hampton adjusts to baseball, the Tigers have noticed his speed and athleticism. But Hampton has never faced the level of pitching he will this spring. His mechanics look tight, Mainieri said. He may need time to catch up to his teammates.

So far, Hampton’s work ethic and dedication has appeared clearest to his baseball teammates. He never bragged about the national championship. He simply arrived ready to play baseball, the second part of his two-sport plan.

“I just know if he's playing center and he's running after the ball,” right fielder Daniel Cabrera said, laughing, “I'm getting out of the way because he's going to run my a-- over.”