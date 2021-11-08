If Will Wade could go into a lab and build a college basketball player — from head to sneakers — it's not a stretch to imagine what his creation would look like.
Wade made that clear with a declaration that spoke volumes about LSU senior Darius Days, who will become the first player to play all four seasons for Wade since he became the Tigers head coach in 2017.
“You guys know me, I’m not the most emotional cat you’ve ever met,” Wade admitted to a room full of reporters last week. “But I got emotional talking about him the other day with the team.”
The emotion doesn't just come from the affable Days' decision to forgo the NBA draft, although his departure would have left Wade without a pillar for his starting lineup and the top rebounder from last season’s NCAA tournament squad.
“It was about getting to coach a guy for four years at this level, knowing how much he sacrificed for the team his first two or three years here,” Wade said he told his team. “Everything Darius has done, he’s been a model of consistency, a model person.
“You really appreciate having that kind of person and athlete around, and you’re going to miss him when he’s gone.”
That could have been this year as Days, a 6-foot-7 forward, explored his options for the second year in a row before deciding to come back for one final ride.
Wade was apprehensive about Days' return for the better part of 2½ months, especially since he already had lost his top three scorers — Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart.
After conferring with NBA front office executives and scouts and participating in a secondary combine in Chicago, Days announced June 29 that he would return to school to be a leader of Wade’s team.
“It really didn’t take me that long,” said Days, a preseason All-Southeastern Conference first-team pick by the league's coaches. “Coach Wade called me a couple of times. We had some really good conversations.”
Days is averaging 9.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for his career, but the past two seasons have shown the consistency Wade has talked about.
Days averaged 11.1 and 11.6 points the past two seasons, and he improved his rebounding from 6.8 per game as a sophomore to 7.8 a year ago.
Wade said he has every reason to believe that this will be Days' team after playing in the shadow of stars such as Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Naz Reid, in addition to the three who departed after last season.
Filling that leadership void may have been enough to sway Days to return.
Those closest to him, his mother Tracy and father Greg, might have had an inclination of what was going to come when they visited with their son in their home in tiny Raleigh, Florida.
“We talked about it as a family,” Tracy Days said. “We listened to what Darius had to say, and he listened to what we had to say.
“We thought it was a good idea (to return), and I felt like he’s close to getting his degree, so that was important to me. Ultimately, we put it on the table and it was his decision.”
While Greg Days agreed that earning a degree was important, he also thought his son wasn’t ready to turn pro.
But, they left the power to him and him alone.
“That was his decision and whatever decision he made, we were going to back him,” Greg Days said. “I’m glad he made the decision to go back.”
While Wade wasn’t part of the decision-making process and remained on the periphery throughout, Darius Days said his coach was a big reason whey he returned.
“My family is really big on family, and we feel like coach Wade is part of our family,” he said. “He took a chance on me, to come get a young kid from Raleigh, Florida, and give me a chance.
"So, it was a no-brainer for me to come back.”
With the decision finally made and invaluable intel in hand, Days returned to campus to prepare for the season.
He shed about 20 pounds from his 2021 playing weight of between 245 and 250 pounds, and he took on a leadership role he believed he needed to embrace as one of only four scholarship players back from last season.
Those were two of the pieces of advice Days gained from visits with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams that interviewed him at the secondary combine.
In addition to slimming down and becoming a stronger leader, they told him he needed to be more active, put the ball on the floor and play better defense.
“That’s one of the reasons I came back,” said Days, who’s known around the SEC as a player who loves doing the dirty work and will also step back and knock down a 3-point shot when needed. “Their feedback will help me in the long run.”
Greg Days said his son needs to show he’s not just a one-dimensional rebounder, or “putback” guy.
More than four months after deciding to return for a senior season that begins Tuesday night against UL-Monroe, Darius Days will continue to work on improving in those areas — particularly when it comes to being a leader.
Wade, who’s often praised Days for his basketball IQ, said he’s already taken care of that.
“He’s been phenomenal. the first step of leadership is handling your own business,” he said. “Darius has been a tremendous student. He shows up to everything on time, he’s early.
“He sets the standard for what we want to do and what we want to be about, and the other guys understand that.”