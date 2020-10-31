LSU and Auburn were in a scoreless tie after the first quarter. From that point there were few positives to pull from what turned into a 48-11 loss, the worst-ever loss by LSU in the 119-year series history.

Auburn rolled up the game's next 21 points -- 14 of which came off of turnovers from true freshman quarterback TJ Finley. Cade York made the deficit 21-3 with a long field goal.

In all it was the Tigers' worst loss since 1996.

Orgeron said it's not fair to overcriticize Finley in his second career start because the blocking didn't hold up for him, but for the second week he emphasized what to expect when quarterback Myles Brennan is healthy enough to play.

"Myles is our starting quarterback -- that's clear," Orgeron said. "If TJ would've had an outstanding game and beat Auburn and stuff then we'd have to discuss things. But Myles is definitely our starting quarterback."

Finley, after an excellent debut a week earlier against South Carolina, completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts for 143 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned just shy of the goal line. He also fumbled for a touchdown in the first half.

He gave way to fellow freshman Max Johnson, who went 15-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown with the game well out of reach.

"They're going to be inconsistent because they're freshmen. But, you know what? I can't expect them to perform well when we can't block. ... These guys were running for their lives. It's always gotta start with protection. I can't put it all on the young quarterbacks."

LSU next has an open week before facing unbeaten Alabama at Tiger Stadium.

See Ed Orgeron's full comments below.

Rabalais: LSU has plausible excuses for this season, but they are not acceptable ones The appropriately named Tank Bigsby sliced off left guard for a touchdown — untouched, naturally — to put Auburn up 42-3. In the third quarter.

LIAM SHANAHAN

As has been the case in all three of LSU's losses this season, the run game never got going against Auburn.

LSU running backs John Emery, Chris Curry and Ty Davis-Price combined for 29 yards on 19 carries.

"We just never really got anything going, really throughout the entire game," Tigers center Liam Shanahan said.



JABRIL COX

As LSU wound its way toward a sure loss early in the fourth quarter, a 91-yard touchdown pass underscored a common difficulty for that group as Auburn's Anthony Schwartz ran alone in the secondary.

Senior Jabril Cox said it goes down to communication.

"As a whole our communication was there, we were just -- certain people had bad eyes and just let the man go free," Cox said. "at the end of the day it was just miscommunication on our end."

See Cox's full comments below.

