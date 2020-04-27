LSU junior infielder Hal Hughes announced Monday he will transfer to Rice.
Hughes entered the transfer portal April 17, allowing other college coaches to contact him about leaving LSU. He posted his decision on Twitter.
"The past 3 years at LSU have been the best years of my life and I want to thank everybody that has made this experience so great for me," Hughes wrote. "I will always call LSU my home!"
Hughes started at shortstop his freshman year after an injury to Josh Smith. Hughes hit .221 while starting 63 games as a freshman, but he struggled at the plate the next two seasons.
In 121 career games, Hughes finished with a .199 career batting average.