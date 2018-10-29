It is the chicken-and-egg debate of Saturday’s showdown between No. 4 LSU and No. 1 Alabama:
Which is more important — LSU getting a great game from quarterback Joe Burrow and his offense, or affecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and slowing down the nearly point-a-minute Crimson Tide attack?
Certainly, it is critical the Tigers (7-1) have their best game offensively. As Burrow said last week, LSU can not score 15 points Saturday night and hope to win.
Alabama leads the nation averaging 54.1 points per game despite coasting to the finish in all of its eight victories (Bama has actually been outscored 42-41 in the fourth quarter). In other words, the Crimson Tide could be scoring even more if it tried the whole game.
So, this is task No. 1 for LSU, the Manhattan Project of this game for the Tigers. LSU must not merely slow down Alabama’s offense; the Tigers likely will have to slash the Crimson Tide’s scoring output at least in half (27 points) to have even a puncher’s chance to win Saturday.
To do that starts with affecting Alabama's quarterback, runaway Heisman Trophy frontrunner Tagovailoa.
Pressuring Tagovailoa is easier accomplished on the dry-erase board than in an actual game. Among the many Southeastern Conference statistics where Alabama ranks No. 1 is in sacks allowed, giving up just five in eight games. Tua isn’t just comfortable in the pocket; he is picking out subway tile for the walls of his man cave.
“You're going to have to contain him, keep him in the pocket, make him throw out of a well,” Orgeron said. “He's a great player.”
True enough. But every great player can be gotten to from time-to-time. Heck, even Drew Brees threw his first interception Sunday night at Minnesota, hit from the side with pressure as he released the ball. Tua’s next interception will be his first, but the Tigers lead the nation with 14 picks. Asked what he’d like to see from his defense Saturday, Orgeron quickly responded: “A lot more interceptions.”
It’s a lofty goal against a quarterback Orgeron said reminds him of Michael Vick.
“He's very quick with the ball, very accurate,” Coach O said. He added: “I believe in our guys. I believe in our defensive scheme. I believe we have some of the best DBs in the country. This is going to be a tremendous matchup.”
That it will, though the matchup deferred will be the one of wits and skill between Tagovailoa and LSU’s nearly indispensable inside linebacker Devin White. White will be suspended for the first half after being ejected for targeting against Mississippi State. He could come riding into Tiger Stadium on his horse, Daisy Mae, to start the second half, a huge booster shot of confidence for the LSU defense.
But adding White to the mix will do the Tigers little good if LSU is already down 35-7 at halftime. Patrick Queen and Micah Baskerville, the young linebackers tabbed by Orgeron as likely stand-ins during White’s exile, will have to play above themselves if the Tigers are to make White’s return meaningful.
Same for the rest of the LSU defense, who has the more pressing task in this matchup.
Time for CFP unveiling
After nine weeks of debate and analysis, it is finally time for the College Football Playoff to reveal its initial top 25 rankings. The curtain rises at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
Everyone knows Alabama will be No. 1. It would be a shocker if Clemson, coming off a 59-10 grape-stomping of Florida State, were not ranked No. 2.
But what about No. 3 and No. 4? LSU is in the mix, of course, along with 8-0 Notre Dame and a brace of other 7-1 teams like Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma.
I think LSU not only makes the initial top four but gets the No. 3 spot. Having taken part in the CFP mock selection exercise earlier this month, I got a sense of how much the selection committee looks at a team’s body of work. That includes margin of victory, something that was scrubbed out of the old BCS formula.
According to RealTimeRPI.com, LSU has a strength of schedule factor of 11 with its past three games against top-20 RPI opponents (including No. 5 Georgia), five against the top 50 and only one (Southeastern) outside the top 100. Notre Dame is unbeaten, but LSU’s best win (Georgia) is better than Notre Dame’s best over No. 7 Michigan. That is the Irish’s only top-20 win, and it has two games outsides the top 100, against Ball State (a 24-16 win) and Navy.
That said, LSU being in the top four is basically an honorary title at this point, because the Tigers’ playoff hopes hinge completely on the Alabama result.