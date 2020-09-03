FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates on stage after the team's win over Georgia in an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship, in Atlanta. Cajun pride is swelling in Lafourche Parish now that the former two-way football standout who won a 1977 state title for the South Lafourche High School Tarpons is on the brink of capping off arguably the LSU Tigers' greatest season in the program's 126-year history with a national title. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File) ORG XMIT: TNCHA201