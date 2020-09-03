LSU's Ed Orgeron is one of 13 college football coaches named to the 2020 watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy for national coach of the year, the award's foundation announced Thursday morning.
Orgeron won seven national coach of the year awards in 2019, while leading LSU to its fourth national championship: the Associated Press Coach of the Year, the Eddie Robinson Award, the Bear Bryant Award, the George Munger Award, the Walter Camp Award, the ESPN/ABC sponsored Home Depot Award and the award given by the American Football Coaches Association.
Four watch list members are previous winners, including Notre Dame's Brian Kelly (2018), Alabama's Nick Saban (2014), Clemson's Dabo Swinney (2011), and North Carolina's Mack Brown (2008).
Orgeron and Swinney were both finalists in 2019.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham won the Bobby Dodd Trophy in 2019. The award's press release says it honors the late Hall of Fame Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd by awarding "the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity."
Whittingham and eight other head coaches made a separate honorable mention list, since they represented conferences that are not playing football this fall.
“An unprecedented season calls for an unprecedented preseason watch list,” Jim Terry said in a statement, who is the chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “When considering candidates for this year’s Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation made the decision to align with the College Football Playoff’s timeline and only consider coaches who will play during the fall season. That said, we still would like to recognize coaches from other conferences who met all of the criteria and under normal circumstances would be included on our list.”
A midseason watch lists will be released later this fall, and a panel will create a list of finalists at the end of the season. The winner will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Peach Bowl.
The 2020 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List
Coach
School
Conference
Mack Brown
North Carolina
ACC
Luke Fickell
Cincinnati
AAC
Tom Herman
Texas
Big 12
Josh Heupel
UCF
AAC
Brian Kelly
Notre Dame
ACC*
Gus Malzahn
Auburn
SEC
Bronco Mendenhall
Virginia
ACC
Dan Mullen
Florida
SEC
Ed Orgeron
LSU
SEC
Lincoln Riley
Oklahoma
Big 12
Nick Saban
Alabama
SEC
Kirby Smart
Georgia
SEC
Dabo Swinney
Clemson
ACC
Watch List Members With Canceled/Postponed Seasons
Coach
School
Conference
Paul Chryst
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Mario Cristobal
Oregon
Pac-12
Ryan Day
Ohio State
Big Ten
Herm Edwards
Arizona State
Pac-12
P.J. Fleck
Minnesota
Big Ten
James Franklin
Penn State
Big Ten
Jim Harbaugh
Michigan
Big Ten
Bryan Harsin
Boise State
Mountain West
Kyle Whittingham
Utah
Pac-12