CFP LSU Orgeron Football

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates on stage after the team's win over Georgia in an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship, in Atlanta. Cajun pride is swelling in Lafourche Parish now that the former two-way football standout who won a 1977 state title for the South Lafourche High School Tarpons is on the brink of capping off arguably the LSU Tigers' greatest season in the program's 126-year history with a national title. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File) ORG XMIT: TNCHA201

 C.B. Schmelter

LSU's Ed Orgeron is one of 13 college football coaches named to the 2020 watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy for national coach of the year, the award's foundation announced Thursday morning.

Orgeron won seven national coach of the year awards in 2019, while leading LSU to its fourth national championship: the Associated Press Coach of the Year, the Eddie Robinson Award, the Bear Bryant Award, the George Munger Award, the Walter Camp Award, the ESPN/ABC sponsored Home Depot Award and the award given by the American Football Coaches Association.

Ed Orgeron: 'One or two' more LSU players considering opting out; 'Hopefully they don't'

Four watch list members are previous winners, including Notre Dame's Brian Kelly (2018), Alabama's Nick Saban (2014), Clemson's Dabo Swinney (2011), and North Carolina's Mack Brown (2008).

Orgeron and Swinney were both finalists in 2019.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham won the Bobby Dodd Trophy in 2019. The award's press release says it honors the late Hall of Fame Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd by awarding "the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity."

Whittingham and eight other head coaches made a separate honorable mention list, since they represented conferences that are not playing football this fall.

“An unprecedented season calls for an unprecedented preseason watch list,” Jim Terry said in a statement, who is the chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “When considering candidates for this year’s Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation made the decision to align with the College Football Playoff’s timeline and only consider coaches who will play during the fall season. That said, we still would like to recognize coaches from other conferences who met all of the criteria and under normal circumstances would be included on our list.”

A midseason watch lists will be released later this fall, and a panel will create a list of finalists at the end of the season. The winner will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Peach Bowl.

Three LSU games scheduled for CBS, two for ESPN networks; see when LSU, Alabama will play

The 2020 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Coach

School

Conference

Mack Brown

North Carolina

ACC

Luke Fickell

Cincinnati

AAC

Tom Herman

Texas

Big 12

Josh Heupel

UCF

AAC

Brian Kelly

Notre Dame

ACC*

Gus Malzahn

Auburn

SEC

Bronco Mendenhall

Virginia

ACC

Dan Mullen

Florida

SEC

Ed Orgeron

LSU

SEC

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma

Big 12

Nick Saban

Alabama

SEC

Kirby Smart

Georgia

SEC

Dabo Swinney

Clemson

ACC

Watch List Members With Canceled/Postponed Seasons

Coach

School

Conference

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Mario Cristobal

Oregon

Pac-12

Ryan Day

Ohio State

Big Ten

Herm Edwards

Arizona State

Pac-12

P.J. Fleck

Minnesota

Big Ten

James Franklin

Penn State

Big Ten

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan

Big Ten

Bryan Harsin

Boise State

Mountain West

Kyle Whittingham

Utah

Pac-12

LSU athletic department collects relief donations for southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

Source: Tyler Shelvin will opt out LSU's 2020 season; see who might replace him

LSU star WR Ja'Marr Chase opts out officially: 'this is what's best for my family'

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments