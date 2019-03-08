Brock Mathis ends every game and every practice the same way. He walks off the field, through a tunnel in LSU’s dugout and into the team training room where a cold tub and a hot tub await him.

Mathis lowers himself into the icy water. He sits there for 10 minutes. Then he gets into the hot tub. Mathis must recover from the nicks, bruises and general soreness that come as LSU’s starting catcher.

In junior college at Northwest Florida State last year, Mathis sometimes took some epsom salt and all the ice in his freezer and filled the tub in the one-bathroom apartment he shared with a roommate.

At most, he caught 15 games straight. But LSU needs him to start every game until Saul Garza returns from an injury.

Inside LSU's training room, Mathis spends another 10 minutes in the hot tub, then he repeats the routine. He knows he must stay healthy.

LSU baseball reschedules weekend games vs. Cal to Saturday doubleheader due to forecast Ahead of bad weather scheduled for the weekend, LSU baseball has rescheduled two games of its weekend series against California to a doublehea…

Coming into this season, LSU’s situation at catcher worried coach Paul Mainieri more than anything else. The Tigers had two catchers — Mathis and Garza — competing to start. Then Garza suffered a torn meniscus last October, leaving Mainieri concerned about the position’s depth.

But Mathis has maintained his body, starting for the 13th game this season as No. 9 LSU began a three-game series against Cal on Friday night.

“I'm not sure I've ever had anyone tougher than Brock Mathis,” Mainieri said.

Though he has struggled some as a hitter and only thrown out one base runner — an issue Mainieri places more on LSU's pitchers — Mathis has handled the Tigers' entire staff, sometimes catching more than six pitchers in a game.

When the Tigers want to throw a breaking ball in the dirt, they know Mathis will hurl his body in front of it.

“That dude is eating it,” pitching coach Alan Dunn said. “He's not letting it get by him. When you're a pitcher, your confidence goes up when you see a guy doing that.”

Follow live: LSU Baseball welcomes Cal to Alex Box on Friday night No. 10 LSU hosts Cal Friday Night at Alex Box Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Like every catcher, Mathis spends a few hours a day bent into a deep squat. His knees aren’t sore yet — he strengthened those through hamstring workouts — but foul balls hurt. They have ricocheted into his wrist and his hand, stinging his bones and bruising his muscles.

One foul ball off his wrist during LSU’s final game against Texas last Sunday reminded him of the way he felt when he once fractured a bone in his hand.

“Man,” Mathis thought, “I’m in trouble.”

Mathis stayed in the game, and LSU rested him during its off day. Midway through practice Tuesday, LSU shut him down. Still, Mathis started a day later against Holy Cross, and in the sixth inning, he hit his second home run of the season.

LSU changes weekend rotation as it prepares for one of the best hitters in college baseball As No. 9 LSU prepares to play Cal and Golden Spikes Award winner Andrew Vaughn, the Tigers are changing their weekend rotation.

The ball almost cleared the left-field bleachers at Alex Box Stadium. Trying to relax more during at-bats, Mathis ended the game with a .226 batting average, up from .111 entering the final game at Texas.

Mathis will continue to start at catcher for the next few weeks as Garza, who just began squatting again, returns to full health — at which point LSU will have to decide on its regular starter. Until then, Mathis’ health remains a necessity.

After the Holy Cross game, Mathis leaned over LSU’s dugout railing. In a few minutes he returned to the cold tub. He had played seven innings, that wrist taped the entire time.

“I know these guys need me,” Mathis said. “If I got to play with it bothering me a little bit, that's what I'll do.”