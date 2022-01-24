The LSU basketball team may be without two starters Wednesday night when the Tigers try to snap a three-game losing streak against Texas A&M.
Will Wade said Monday night there’s a chance the team’s lone seniors — point guard Xavier Pinson and forward Darius Days — could both be sidelined for the 8 p.m. contest with the Aggies in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Days is the second-leading scorer and top rebounder for No. 19 LSU, while Pinson leads the Tigers in assists and is third in scoring.
Wade said Pinson, who’s missed four games since spraining his right knee against Tennessee on Jan. 8, would be doubtful even though he was able to do some running Monday at practice.
“He did work out today,” Wade said, “so we’ll see.”
If Pinson can’t go, sophomore Eric Gaines would again start at the point guard spot.
Days sprained his right ankle in Wednesday’s loss at Alabama and had to leave Saturday night’s rematch with Tennessee in the second half.
Vols forward Uros Plavsic landed on Days' ankle while Days was on the floor fighting to secure a loose ball.
Days went to the bench for a little more than five minutes, then returned and played eight more minutes before leaving for good with 2:13 to play in the contest.
Sophomore Tari Eason, the team’s leading scorer at 16.0 points a game and is second with 7.1 rebounds, would get his first start of the season if Days is sidelined.
“Days’ ankle is not great,” Wade said, noting he didn’t practice Monday. “It’s probably worse than what it was in the game.
“We had it checked out by the doctor, so it’ll probably be a game-time decision. There’s a chance that we’ll have neither of those two on Wednesday.”
Wade said Texas A&M, 15-4 overall and tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with a 4-2 mark, won’t feel sorry for his team, which is 15-4 overall and 3-4 in the league.
“Texas A&M doesn’t give a damn about that,” he said. “Neither is anybody else, so we’ve just got to find a way to get it done.”