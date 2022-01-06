In a corner of the competition floor at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, a stunned LSU gymnastics team huddled around coach Jay Clark, shocked and muted by what just happened.
Leading the second NCAA semifinal through two of four rotations, the Tigers finished 0.038 points out of advancing to the four-team final after Sami Durante fell and was injured on uneven bars and the LSU lineup fell apart on balance beam.
“That's not even a movement of the foot,” Clark said.
How close was LSU? Because the top two from each semifinal advanced, Florida transferred out of the other semifinal with a 197.4375 score, while the Tigers missed out on their fifth straight NCAA finals appearance and technically wound up in sixth place overall.
“It was soul crushing, almost,” junior Alyona Schennikova said.
Back at the team hotel, the Tigers’ shock turned to anger. And determination.
“We’ll be back next year,” now sophomore Haleigh Bryant said then, “better than ever.”
“We got back to the hotel and we were all sitting together just ready to get started again,” said Durante, now recovered from surgery resulting from her fall in Fort Worth. “We were upset for a second, but then we were like that made us mad and made us want to try again.”
With a larger-than-ever roster of 20 gymnasts, LSU is expected to be in the thick of the Southeastern Conference and national title talk once again. The Tigers go into Friday’s season opener against Centenary (5:45 p.m., SEC Network) ranked No. 5 in the gymnastics coaches’ preseason poll.
“I think occasionally a team needs to have something that sharpens the vision,” said Clark, who enters his second season as LSU’s solo head coach after sharing that role with D-D Breaux in 2020. “There’s value in things when you can identify mistakes that you might have been getting away with and you weren’t paying a price for. Then when you pay a price for it, it’s easier to get them to turn things around.
“When we get in that moment again, they’ll find they know what that feels like.”
The old guard
LSU’s team is deeper than ever thanks to the return of five seniors for a fifth competition year granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic: Durante, Reagan Campbell, Bridget Dean, Christina Desiderio and Sarah Edwards. Only Durante and Edwards felt likely to return late last season, but after the way 2021 ended they resolved to make one more run.
“I just love gymnastics so much,” Durante said in a recent interview posted on LSU’s website. “I know that once I’m done here, I will never do gymnastics again. I couldn’t find a reason to not at least try when the opportunity presented itself. If I didn’t love the sport, I wouldn’t come back because my body is definitely ready to be done. But it’s all worth it.”
LSU’s top gymnasts are the now junior and sophomore duo of Kiya Johnson and Haleigh Bryant. The former won the SEC floor championship with a perfect 10, while Bryant shared the SEC vault title with classmate Elena Arenas and then won the NCAA vault championship. Though Clark said he expects to bring Johnson along slowly on floor because of a chronic Achilles’ tendon problem, they and Schennikova will eventually be LSU’s most likely all-around (four event) performers.
The newcomers
The Tigers have three freshmen for 2022: Aleah Finnegan, KJ Johnson and Tori Tatum. Finnegan, the younger sister of LSU great Sarah Finnegan who had a brush with making the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, is the most noteworthy. Tatum was a two-time Junior Olympic champion.
Keep an eye on …
Junior Kai Rivers, who sat out all of the 2021 season with an Achilles’ tendon injury.
“She’s a competitor,” Clark said. “You know that when you put her out there, more times than not you’re going to get a hit routine or you’re going to get a quality routine. She’s just wired that way. She thrives on competition.”
The new coaches
The retirement of long-time assistant coach Bob Moore in May and the transition of volunteer coach and former LSU All-American Ashleigh Clare-Kearney-Thigpen to an associate athletic director’s role opened up the need for two new assistants. Clark hired the husband/wife team of Garrett Griffeth and Courtney McCool Griffeth (a 2004 Olympian who competed under Clark at Georgia) from Utah. Garrett has the official paid position while Courtney is technically a volunteer coach, like Clare-Kearney Thigpen before her, but Clark said he considers both to be full-time members of the staff. Because of NCAA rules, Courtney is not allowed to recruit on the road.
Each coach has an event specialty. Clark coaches bars, former Tiger All-American and returning assistant Ashleigh Gnat beam, Garrett Griffeth vault and Courtney Griffeth floor.
Schennikova said Courtney has brought small but significant changes to LSU’s floor choreography.
“She made sure we loved it, and if you love it you’re going to perform better,” Schennikova said. “She took her time and put in that small detail for us to be able to show it off.”
New postseason format
The NCAA will exhibit a basketball tournament-like format for gymnastics for the 2022 championship. As before, there will be nine teams seeded into four regionals, with the top two teams advancing to the NCAA semifinals.
For the first time, the NCAA has added an extra day’s rest into the regional and national rounds. Regionals will be held March 30-31 and April 2 at Auburn, Illinois, N.C. State and Washington. The NCAA semifinals will again be at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 14, with four teams advancing to the NCAA finals on April 16.
Four LSU gymnastics to watch
KIYA JOHNSON, Jr.
One of the nation’s top all-arounders, Johnson won the 2021 SEC floor title, was 2021 SEC specialist of the year and has eight career All-American honors. Achilles’ tendon injury may keep her off floor for part of 2022.
HALEIGH BRYANT, Soph.
Part of LSU’s 1-2 punch with Johnson, Bryant enjoyed a brilliant freshman season, finishing as NCAA and SEC vault champion with two perfect 10s and 14 individual titles. Still, had to overcome a couple of critical falls on floor.
ALEAH FINNEGAN, Fr.
The youngest sister of former LSU great Sarah Finnegan, Aleah was a member of the U.S. national team from 2019-21 and was considered a dark horse for the Tokyo Olympics. The top member of LSU’s freshman class.
OLIVIA DUNNE, Soph.
Having signed some of the most lucrative NIL deals of any athlete in the country, Dunne is looking to compete more in 2022 after being limited to just contributing on bars last season because of lingering COVID-19 issues.
2022 LSU GYMNASTICS ROSTER
NAME Height Class Hometown
Elena Arenas 5-1 Soph. Athens, Ga.
Sierra Ballard 5-2 Soph. Mandeville
Chase Brock 5-4 Soph. Atlanta
Haleigh Bryant 5-5 Soph. Cornelius, N.C.
Reagan Campbell 5-1 Sr.* Dallas
Rebecca D’Antonio 5-0 Sr. New Orleans
Bridget Dean 5-2 Grad. Fort Myers, Fla.
Christina Desiderio 5-0 Grad. Hackettstown, N.J.
Olivia Dunne 5-6 Soph. Hillsdale, N.J.
Sami Durante 5-1 Grad. Athens, Ga.
Sarah Edwards 4-11 Sr.* Ocean Springs, Miss.
Aleah Finnegan 5-4 Fr. Lee’s Summitt, Mo.
Kiya Johnson 5-2 Jr. Dallas
KJ Johnson 5-0 Fr. Dallas
Lexi Nibbs 5-3 Jr. Houston
Maddie Rau 5-0 Jr. Houston
Kai Rivers 5-3 Jr. Detroit
Kamryn Ryan 5-2 Jr. Luling
Alyona Schennikova 5-5 Jr. Evergreen, Colo.
Tori Tatum 5-6 Fr. Chanhassen, Minn.
*-denotes fifth-year senior
2022 LSU GYMNASTICS SCHEDULE
Friday Centenary 5:45 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 14 at Missouri 7 p.m. SECNetwork+
Jan. 21 Arkansas 7:45 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 28 at Georgia 6 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 5 Auburn 2:45 p.m. ESPNU
Feb. 11 at Florida 5 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 18 Alabama 7:45 p.m. ESPNU
Feb. 25 at Texas Woman’s 6 p.m. LSC Network (online)
March 4 Kentucky 7:15 p.m. SECNetwork+
March 11 Utah 7:15 p.m. SECNetwork+
March 19 at SEC Championships@TBA SEC Network
March 31 & April 2 NCAA regionals# TBD ESPN3 (online)
April 14 & 16 NCAA Championships TBD, noon ABC
@-at Birmingham, Ala.
#-at Auburn, Ala.; Champaign, Ill.; Raleigh, N.C.; Seattle
All times Central
