For the second consecutive game, the LSU basketball team had to overcome a halftime deficit against a mid-major opponent when it faced a scrappy Liberty team Monday night.
But Will Wade’s team survived for the second time in four nights when it staged a strong comeback in the final six minutes to secure a 74-58 win over Liberty, the three-time Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season and tournament champions.
LSU, which trailed by five points at the break before blowing Texas State away Friday night, was down 26-25 at halftime against Liberty.
After LSU came out firing in the second half with a 9-0 run to take an eight-point lead, Liberty fought back with five consecutive 3-point baskets to grab a seven-point cushion at 45-38 with 11:53 left.
But sparked by a technical foul on Wade with 7:06 remaining, LSU went on a quick 19-2 run to take control and outscored Liberty 27-6 the rest of the way.
Darius Days poured in 26 points to lead LSU (3-0), while Efton Reid finished with 13. Xavier Pinton and Eric Gaines added 10 each for the Tigers.
Liberty (1-1) was led by Darius McGhee, who had 22 points. He had 13 of his points in the first half when the Flames played the Tigers on even terms.
LSU will next play McNeese State at 7 p.m. Thursday.
More to come …