As the LSU softball season progresses, the Tigers might look back at last weekend at Missouri as a pivotal time.
Down a game after a mercy-rule loss Friday, LSU sat through a Saturday weather delay and answered with a doubleheader sweep Sunday to take the series on the road.
“Friday things didn’t go well, but Sunday was a big turning point for our team,” LSU coach Beth Torina said of the 4-2 and 12-5 Sunday victories. “I was proud of the response they had, they were proud of it too. They were very confident after that and felt really good about the spot they were in. Hopefully we’ve found it, can hang onto it and keep moving forward.”
That means the No. 16 Tigers (24-13) will try for a repeat series victory in a nonconference setting at unranked North Carolina State (21-11). There's a single game scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.
LSU’s victory last weekend bolstered the Tigers' postseason hopes. Even though LSU remains tied for fifth with Ole Miss in SEC play at 8-7, they showed they deserve their No. 5 RPI ranking with the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country.
“We had a lot of people that contributed,” Torina said. “We had a long day Sunday. The girls had to get up at 6 a.m., play at 9:30 and play at 1. We were out there until 4. It was a hard-fought day, they earned everything they got. They kept consistent energy throughout the day, which is really hard to do. It was obvious they wanted the series and weren’t going to back down. They really found themselves and learned a lot about what they are capable of.”
Ali Kilponen pitched 13 innings to get both victories in the doubleheader sweep, and leading hitter Aliyah Andrews went 7 for 9. Torina said this weekend could be another learning experience. Andrews is batting a team-best .368 with 22 steals. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants is hitting .325 with eight homers and a team-best 33 RBIs.
Kilponen is 10-4 with a 1.55 ERA in 20 appearances, eight in relief. She’s struck out 80 in 72⅓ innings.
The Wolfpack has impressive power numbers with 54 homers in 32 games, playing in a small ballpark. NC State has played only one other ranked team, losing three of four to No. 15 Virginia Tech.
Leading the Wolfpack offense is center fielder Angie Rizzi, who is batting .420 with eight homers and 26 RBIs. Shortstop Randi Farricker (.321, 13 HR, 27 RBIs) and third baseman Logan Morris (.381, seven HRs, 35 RBIs) will test the LSU staff.
North Carolina State’s top pitchers are Abby Trahan (10-4, 3.62 ERA) and Sydney Nester (6-6 3.54). Nester has 82 strikeouts in 81 innings with 50 walks and 15 hit batters.
“We have to keep them down and swing with them,” Torina said. “They have a powerful offense, flashy numbers but you have to get over that. It’s nice that we have these teams back to back. You can draw a lot of similarities.”
“They’re talented enough to beat us, no doubt looking at film. We have to approach them like they’re the best team on our schedule, like an SEC opponent.”