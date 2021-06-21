Paul Mainieri talked to Brian O’Connor about succeeding him as LSU’s baseball coach, but O’Connor told him he wants to stay at Virginia.

Mainieri appeared over the weekend on the Jerry Ratcliffe Show the day before Virginia played Tennessee in its opening game of the College World Series.

“I wish I could have talked him into leaving Virginia and coming to replace me at LSU, but he wouldn’t bite,” Mainieri said. “He loves it where he’s at. He loves Virginia. He wants to be the coach at Virginia and nowhere else.”

Mainieri considers O’Connor one of his closest friends. O’Connor, 50, worked as Mainieri’s top assistant for nine years at Notre Dame. When Mainieri coached the U.S. Collegiate National Team in the summer of 2018, he picked O’Connor as the pitching coach. They talk about once a week, Mainieri said.

LSU is looking for a coach to replace Mainieri, who retired after 15 seasons at LSU. The search is expected to stretch into this week and possibly further, sources said, as athletic director Scott Woodward considers coaches at the College World Series.

Since leaving Notre Dame, O’Connor has led Virginia’s program for 18 seasons. In that time, Virginia has won the 2015 national championship, reached five College World Series and made 14 straight NCAA tournaments, a streak that ended in 2018.

Virginia hadn’t returned to the postseason until this year. It started 4-12 within the ACC, but then Virginia won six of its last seven series to reach the NCAA Columbia regional. The Cavaliers advanced, and they won their super regional on a go-ahead grand slam.

In Virginia’s opening game of the College World Series, it beat Tennessee 6-0 to remain in the winner’s bracket.

“I’m hoping they’ll win and get Tennessee out of the tournament,” Mainieri said. “Then I’ll head up to Omaha and hopefully watch him win his second national championship later in the tournament.”