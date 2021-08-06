Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Eric Taylor is no longer part of the LSU football team, a source confirmed Friday afternoon.
Taylor wasn't listed on LSU's online roster as the team prepared to begin preseason practice Friday, as first reported by 247Sports.
A former four-star recruit from Trussville, Alabama, Taylor used a redshirt season last year. He appeared during the 2021 spring game as a backup defensive tackle.
LSU remains deep along the defensive line with returning upperclassmen Glen Logan and Neil Farrell Jr. leading a group that also includes junior Joseph Evans and sophomores Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory.
The Tigers also added five-star freshman Maason Smith and four-star Bryce Langston during their latest recruiting class, and both may push for early playing time.