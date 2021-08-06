br.lsuspringfootball.040921 HS 839.JPG

LSU defensive lineman Eric Taylor (96) works with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in a drill at spring practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at LSU's outdoor practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Eric Taylor is no longer part of the LSU football team, a source confirmed Friday afternoon.

Taylor wasn't listed on LSU's online roster as the team prepared to begin preseason practice Friday, as first reported by 247Sports.

A former four-star recruit from Trussville, Alabama, Taylor used a redshirt season last year. He appeared during the 2021 spring game as a backup defensive tackle.

LSU remains deep along the defensive line with returning upperclassmen Glen Logan and Neil Farrell Jr. leading a group that also includes junior Joseph Evans and sophomores Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory.

The Tigers also added five-star freshman Maason Smith and four-star Bryce Langston during their latest recruiting class, and both may push for early playing time.

