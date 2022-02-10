LOS ANGELES — The last 15 months have been a whirlwind for beloved former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
In late November 2020, Burrow suffered a severe knee injury — tears to this ACL and MCL, and additional damage to his PCL and meniscus — that brought an abrupt end to his celebrated rookie season. In season No. 2, Burrow picked right up from where he left off and then some to lead the Cincinnati Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl.
Burrow was celebrated for his journey Thursday, as he was voted this year's recipient of The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year. The award was announced during the annual NFL Honors ceremony Thursday at SoFi Stadium.
This is the second Comeback Player of the Year given to Burrow this offseason, as the Pro Football Writers of America also tabbed Burrow with the accolade.
In 2021, Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards per attempt (8.87) while ranking No. 2 in passer rating (108.3). He was high on the charts in yards passing (sixth with 4,611) and passing touchdowns (eighth with 34).
On Dec. 26, Burrow torched Baltimore's defense and threw for 525 yards with four touchdowns and completed 80% of his passes along the way. His yardage in that game was a new franchise record and was No. 4 for a single-game in NFL history.
