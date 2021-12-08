Brian Kelly has retained offensive line coach Brad Davis, LSU announced Wednesday.
Davis was hired on short notice from Arkansas this summer and signed a three-year contract worth an average of $830,000 per year. He is currently LSU's interim coach for the upcoming Texas Bowl.
“Brad Davis is an exceptional teacher of the game and leader of young men, and his passion and dedication to this university and this community are second to none,” Kelly said in a statement.
“Our offensive line has made tremendous strides under his leadership this season, and his expertise and technical knowledge of offensive line play will remain vital to our program. We are thrilled he will continue to recruit and develop elite student-athletes at LSU.”
Davis, a Baton Rouge native, is well-respected within coaching circles as an offensive line coach. It took time for LSU's offensive linemen to mesh with his coaching style once he came aboard over the summer, but the group improved later in the season.
“As a Baton Rouge native, I’m extremely grateful to represent LSU, and I remain fully committed to helping Coach Kelly and this staff win championships,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can to give our student-athletes the best opportunity for success and to make our fans proud.”