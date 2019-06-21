As expected, Tremont Waters wasn’t a first-round pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

LSU’s All-Southeastern Conference point guard didn’t even go in the first 50 selections.

Yet, he got the next-best thing just after midnight on the East Coast when his name was called as the 51st overall pick of the two-round draft.

After waiting for more than 4½ hours, Waters, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, who played two seasons at LSU, was going home as a member of the Boston Celtics — the team he rooted for as a youngster.

With New Haven sitting between Boston and New York, it could have easily gone the other way considering he once owned a Knicks jersey.

“I definitely grew up a Celtics fan,” Waters told reporters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after he was picked. “I went to Knicks and Celtics games, but obviously, I was more of a Celtics fan.”

Actually, when or where he went didn’t matter to Waters.

The knock on him when he put his name in the draft following a solid freshman season and after he declared again, six days after LSU was eliminated from the NCAA tournament, was his height — or lack of it.

So, Waters, who measured a shade under 5 feet, 11 inches with shoes at the NBA combine workouts in May, will have something to prove when he officially puts on a Celtics uniform for the first time.

“Most definitely,” he said when asked about being motivated. “I’ve said this before: I’ve been doubted growing up playing basketball. I’ve always been small, my size isn’t going to change.”

Waters then recalled how he was doubted as far back as middle school, noting people said he wouldn't make it in high school, or college, or the NBA.

“Now, I’m here and my biggest goal in achieving what I want to achieve is to just prove that size doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s about the size of your heart and the size of the bubble that you’re in.

“Obviously, you have to keep the circle small, but I have a huge boost of ambition within me that my girlfriend, my parents and I carry on myself. So, at this point, I’m in the door and now I’m going to do my part.”

Waters credited LSU coach Will Wade and his staff for aiding in his development and preparing him for the next level since he arrived on campus in June 2017.

At that time, Wade had been on the job less than three months and needed a point guard to run his up-tempo offense.

“My freshman year, he pretty much gave me the keys to the car,” Waters said with a laugh. “If I crashed it, cool. If I did something great, better.

“But my sophomore year is where I really developed because I had a bigger role with the team … I was more of a leader. Growing up, I was always quiet and he pretty much forced me to talk.”

Coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Celtics are facing a lot of uncertainty going forward in the offseason.

While they're likely to lose two all-stars in guard Kyrie Irving and forward Al Horford in free agency, that was of little consequence early Friday morning to Waters.

Despite an ankle injury, he was still able to work out for Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens in his final pre-draft visit — and they apparently liked what they saw.

Waters said he’s improved his shooting and made all 20 of his field-goal attempts for them in one drill.

“I guess I left an impression … they saw what type of dog I have in me, and now, it’s going to come out,” he said. “I just want to make the best of my opportunity, and just prove to everyone and myself that I belong here.”

Advocate sportswriter Nathan Brown contributed to this report.