When he needed to add an extra home meet to his outdoor schedule because of COVID concerns, LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver knew exactly what to name the competition.
Shaver wanted to honor a longtime sports fixture who was well-known for working with athletes of all ages for decades in the Baton Rouge area while also having deep ties to the LSU program.
As a result, the Boots Garland Invitational will be held Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium, where Garland was the head coach in 1982 and an assistant for 10 more seasons under Joe May, Bill McClure and Billy Maxwell.
Field events get under way at 9:30 a.m. with track events beginning at 1:30 p.m.
In addition to LSU, whose men and women sit atop the national computer-generated ratings, most of the state schools — including Southern, UL and Louisiana Tech — will compete.
It will be the first of three consecutive home meets for Shaver’s teams.
Garland, who died in 2016 at the age of 82, will be recognized during Saturday’s competition and will be represented by his wife JoAnne, other family members and athletes he coached over the years.
Many of those athletes raised the funds necessary to name the refurbished team locker rooms inside the Carl Maddox Field House for Garland, a renowned speed coach who worked with youths as well as high school, college and professional athletes.
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers were among the teams he helped train in the offseason.
“When I added the meet, I got to thinking about everything he did,” Shaver said of Garland, a native of Haughton, Louisiana. “Not only as a coach, but for what he did for the community all those years — and it was pretty significant.”
That was proven, he said, when many alums stepped up and paid for the locker rooms to bear Garland’s name to carry on his legacy as a gregarious coach and person.
“You see the loyalty and the interest from athletes who were coached by him and people who just knew him,” Shaver said. “I really wanted to name this meet this year for him, and inviting his wife and others to the competition was important to our program.
“I have to give credit where credit is due," he said. "I bounced this off our staff and they were for it.”
Shaver admitted to not knowing the personable and witty Garland all that well, but he enjoyed their conversations when he did get an opportunity to chat with him.
“All of my interactions with him were a lot of fun,” Shaver said with a laugh.
Because of uncertain weather conditions and a huge competition next week for the annual LSU Alumni Gold meet, which will include Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas, Shaver and his staff will have many of their athletes entered in their secondary events.
But it will still be an important competition, he said, going into the final three meets before the postseason begins with the Southeastern Conference championships May 13-15.
“We’ll get some thing done with some people, but it depends on the weather,” he said. “Each week we’re trying to get something else done.”
Admission to the meet is free and limited to the first 2,800 fans to come through the Bernie Moore gates.