LSU center Liam Shanahan became the latest Tiger named to a preseason watch list Friday when he was picked for the Rimington Trophy (best center).
Shanahan (6-foot-5, 304 pounds) transferred in 2020 to LSU from Harvard and played every snap for the Tigers last season, a total of 799 plays. He opted to return to LSU for another senior season in 2021.
LSU’s previous watch list honorees include wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award), junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (Bednarik Award) and sophomore cornerback Elias Ricks (Bednarik).
Still to come: watch lists for the Butkus, Thorpe, Nagurski, Outland, Lou Groza, Ray Guy, Paul Hornung, Wuerffel and Walter Camp awards.
LSU opens the season six weeks from Saturday on Sept. 4 at UCLA.
LSU players on preseason watch lists
Maxwell Award (Outstanding Player): WR Kayshon Boutte
Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks
Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver): WR Kayshon Boutte
Rimington Trophy (Center): C Liam Shanahan
Remaining watch list schedule
Monday: Butkus Award, Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Tuesday: Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy
Wednesday: Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award
Thursday: Paul Hornung Award, Wuerffel Trophy
Friday: Walter Camp Award