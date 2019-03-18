The delivery guy is on the way with the chicken wings.
You’ve come up with a decently believable excuse to miss work/class/that family gathering Thursday and Friday.
And you’ve reached the sixth of the seven stages of grief over Will Wade’s tenure at LSU, which is remarkable progress in a week and a half.
Well done, you.
Now it’s time for March Madness. We take you from A to Z and promise have you back in time for the first First Four tipoff Tuesday night between SWAC champ Prairie View and Fairleigh Dickinson.
And tip the delivery guy. He’s going to be really busy the next three weeks.
A is for Abilene Christian, the tiny Texas school (enrollment 3,670) whose men’s and women’s teams are in the NCAA tournaments for the first time, repping the Southland Conference. The men face Kentucky on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida, while the women play Saturday at No. 1 Baylor. Good luck, kids.
B is for Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha and one cool billionaire. Buffett once again will pay $1 million to the person who picks a perfect Sweet 16 in the men’s tournament. The catch: you must be one of his 400,000 Berkshire Hathaway employees. The person who does best over the first weekend gets $100,000.
C is for Cinderella. There will be one or more this year, but they have a tough act to follow in Loyola-Chicago (Final Four) and UMBC (beat No. 1 seed Virginia) from 2018.
D is for Dick Vitale, who has taken LSU and Wade sharply to task over his part in this college basketball recruiting scandal but has conveniently glossed over past transgressions of his cronies.
E is for experimental rules in the NIT: longer 3-point line, wider lane, team foul resets at the 10-minute mark each half and a shot clock reset to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds.
F is for Florida (19-15), the third straight 15-loss SEC team to make the NCAA tournament after Vanderbilt in 2017 and Alabama in 2018. That’s the most losses ever for an at-large team.
G is for Gardner-Webb, which will try to go all UMBC on South No. 1 Virginia on Friday.
H is for Marquette’s Hauser twins, Sam and Joey. Who does mom like best? Whoever scores the most points against Murray State.
I is for Ivy League champion Yale, LSU’s first-round NCAA opponent Thursday. LSU guard Tremont Waters is from New Haven, Connecticut, which is where Yale’s campus is.
J is for Murray State guard Ja Morant, who used to play for the same Columbia, South Carolina-based youth team with Duke forward Zion Williamson. Both are All-Americans. How good was that youth team?
K is for Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, whose Duke Blue Devils are the favorite to win it all.
L is for the lowest seeds ever to make the Final Four. It’s now a quartet of No. 11s: LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011) and Loyola-Chicago (2018).
M is for Mississippi State, whom the Southern Lady Jaguars face in Starkville on Friday. State, No. 1 seed in the Portland Regional, is aiming for a third straight NCAA women’s final.
N is for the most memorable names in this year’s NCAA men’s tournament: Louisville guard Khwan Fore (the sounds I make when I hit a golf shot), Northeastern guard Bolden Brace, Virginia center Jack Salt, Tennessee guard Admiral Schofield and UC Irvine guard Max Hazzard (sounds dangerous).
O is for oxygen. It’s in short supply at the first- and second-round site in Salt Lake City (elevation 4,226 feet).
P is for Paris. We’ll always have Paris.
Q is for Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon. Of course, to most people he’s just Q.
R is for really, NCAA selection committee? You’ve got Richard Pitino’s Minnesota team facing father Rick’s former Louisville team in the first round Thursday? Hardly a coincidence.
S is for sports betting, now legal nationwide. If you tell me who you like in the Utah State-Washington game, I’ll drive us to Mississippi to lay down a small wager.
T is for Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-6 UCF center whose mother came from Senegal to see him play during the regular season, the first time they were reunited since he left home seven years ago.
U is for the upsets that seem to come every year in the 5-12 games. This year those games are (by seed) Mississippi State-Liberty, Marquette-Murray State, Wisconsin-Oregon and Auburn-New Mexico State. Favorites, beware.
V is for Luther Vandross. The singer left us in 2005 but his “One Shining Moment,” played over the highlight montage at the end of the men’s final, goes on and on.
W is for Will Wade. Enough said.
X is for Xavier, which at 18-15 just squeezed into the NIT field this year.
Y is for LSU women’s center Yasmine Bidikuindila. She’s 6-foot-5, speaks five languages and is preparing to lead the Lady Tigers into the WNIT.
Z is for the chances of picking a perfect bracket. They’re ZERO. According to NCAA.com, if you coin-flipped every game your chances are one in 9.2 quintillion. A quintillion is one billion billions. Put another way, it’s estimated there are “only” 7.5 quintillion grains of sand on Earth. That theoretically makes your odds of finding one specific grain of sand 23 percent better than going 63 for 63.
But you, yes you, you’re going be the one, aren’t you?
We wish you happy bracketing.