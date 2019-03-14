Suspended LSU basketball coach Will Wade released a statement Thursday morning asking to be reinstated as the Tigers' head coach.

Wade was suspended indefinitely by the university last Friday after failing to meet with school officials after several reports linked Wade to recruiting violations.

Wade released the following statement:

"This morning, I advised President Alexander, Athletic Director Joe Alleva and the LSU Board of Supervisors that I would like to resume my duties as Head Basketball Coach. Last week, when the University decided to place me on administrative leave, I accepted the decision without complaint as I knew that they wanted time to reflect on the flurry of media reports. With the benefit of a week to consider the circumstances, I believe University officials should allow me to resume my duties.

"I understand that in today’s hyper-intense media environment it is extremely difficult for any organization, particularly a public university, to stand firm in the face of rumors, leaks and innuendo. In this case, the simple truth is I have been placed on leave because I exercised my right not to submit to a joint LSU/NCAA interview on the exact same subject matter at issue in an impending federal criminal trial in New York. My legal counsel advised the University that it would be wholly inappropriate for me, or anyone, to submit to an interview under these circumstances.

"Declining to be interviewed was a difficult decision for me, as I would like to cooperate fully with all parties, particularly LSU. To be clear, however, all I’ve done is follow the prudent advice of counsel to exercise my constitutional rights to due process. Given these facts, I don’t believe it is appropriate for me to be relieved of my duties. We have a great basketball program made up of excellent student athletes and quality coaches. The players who’ve given their all for this institution, the students and alumni who are devoted to LSU, and fans all across Louisiana and beyond deserve to see this team fulfill its destiny. I love LSU and everything it stands for. What I’m asking for is the right to do my job while exercising my constitutional rights. I don’t think that’s too much to ask."

LSU finished the regular season 26-5 (16-2 SEC) and won its first regular season SEC title since 2009. The Tigers dominated Vanderbilt to clinch the title outright with Wade suspended and assistant Tony Benford serving as the interim coach.

As the top-seed in the tournament, LSU is set to play the winner of Thursday's Arkansas-Florida matchup. That game will tip at noon (CST) Friday.

Wade's suspension stemmed from wiretapped conversations between himself and federally indicted middleman Christian Dawkins. In the conversations, Wade can be heard referencing a "strong ass offer" and "the Smart thing." The conversations likely reference LSU freshman Javonte Smart, a Baton Rouge native who committed in the same timeframe that the calls were intercepted.

Smart did not play against Vanderbilt and his status for the SEC Tournament and beyond remains unclear. Smart will accompany the team to Nashville, Tennessee, where the tournament is held.

Despite calls from critics including longtime analyst Dick Vitale and USA Today columnist Dan Wolken that LSU should skip postseason play, school officials have not entertained the notion.

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said Wednesday that he didn't think the controversy should affect the Tigers' NCAA seeding.

“The rules in how they do business, it should not,” he said. “However, let’s remember everyone in that room is a human, and subconsciously, they might take that into consideration. But they’re supposed to go by the facts of how the team has performed throughout the year."

LSU is currently projected to be as high as a No. 2 seed, with an outside chance to crack into a No. 1 slot if they win the SEC tournament.

