A Bengal Belles luncheon is like an old-time tent revival with a purple and gold LSU sports bent, a happening gilded with glitz and enthusiasm for which even coach Ed Orgeron and the football program’s gleaming 2019 CFP national championship trophy can not refuse an invitation.
It’s hard to believe an organization with so much chutzpah, dedicated to supporting LSU athletics, could have had humble beginnings more than 25 years ago. But it did, as Terri DiNardo, wife of former LSU coach Gerry DiNardo reminded. She sent a video for Friday’s meeting, telling the tale of how she held a small first meeting in her kitchen to “share a vision of a women’s educational and support group for LSU football.
“I had two concerns,” DiNardo said. “Who is going to run this group and who is going to come to the meetings?”
She shouldn’t have worried so much. The Bengal Belles are still going strong, with 300-plus attendees at Friday’s 25th anniversary meeting at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel.
The luncheon was a celebration of the rapidly approaching football season, the organization’s milestone silver anniversary and no doubt a little relief mixed in as well.
Friday’s meeting was the Bengal Belles’ first since November 2019, just before the end of the regular season. A world of upheaval has rolled past since, with the Belles deciding the pandemic meant it was too dangerous to hold meetings again until now.
It is still a dangerous time now, but with vaccines and masks out there, it’s at least somewhat easier to know how to manage risks.
A cross-section of LSU coaches attended the meeting, including men’s basketball coach Will Wade, new baseball coach Jay Johnson, gymnastics coach Jay Clark and volleyball coach Fran Flory, along with athletic director Scott Woodward. Coach O was on the receiving end of a Standing O as he marched into the room and took the podium in what will likely be his last public appearance before LSU’s Sept. 4 season opener against UCLA. (7:30 p.m. CDT, Fox).
The Bruins will have the jump on LSU as they open their season Saturday at the Rose Bowl against Hawaii (2:30 p.m. CDT, ESPN). Orgeron gave a brief preview of what he expects as the Tigers take on UCLA in football for the first time.
“They have a tremendous quarterback,” he said, referring to starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson. “They blitz a lot on defense. Tremendous athletes. Big offensive line. We’ll have to go play our best game. It’ll be a challenge.”
Six LSU players also attended the luncheon: quarterback Max Johnson, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive end Andre Anthony, linebacker Damone Clark and kickers Avery Atkins and Cade York.
Anthony seemed to capture the team’s excitement about playing in UCLA’s iconic home stadium in Pasadena, California, often billed as “America’s stadium.”
“It’s a dream to play a game in the Rose Bowl,” Anthony said. Every time I play a (college football video) game, it’s in the Rose Bowl.”
The six players at Friday’s luncheon were among more than 900 LSU student-athletes who have attended over the past 25 years. During that time, the Bengal Belles have raised nearly $1.6 million in donations for LSU’s Cox Communications Academic center for Student-Athletes and various other athletic-related programs.
Not bad for a group whose first “meeting” was at Terri DiNardo’s kitchen table.