LSU landed an experienced infielder from the transfer portal.
Carter Young, who has started at shortstop all three years at Vanderbilt, announced his committment on Instagram on Monday evening.
Young, a switch hitter, struggled this year at the plate with a .207 batting average, but hit .252 with 16 home runs during the 2021 season. While draft eligible, Young could be looking to strengthen his stock after a down season.
With the departure of Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry from the infield and coming off a season with the lowest fielding percentage in the SEC, the Tigers could use some help to strengthen its defense.
So far, the Tigers have added Baylor shorstop and second baseman Jack Pineda, infielder and designated hitter Tommy White, making Young the third infielder to commit to the Tigers this summer. LSU has also landed commitments from right-handers Christian Little (Vanderbilt) and Dylan Tebrake (Creighton).