1. Establish the ground game
Through the past five games, Tyrion Davis-Price has averaged 5.5 yards per carry, but that includes a 287-yard performance against Florida and a 53-yard performance against Ole Miss. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in four games this season and will need to keep that going for an offense that has struggled to move the chains the past two games.
2. Find a go-to receiving target
LSU coach Ed Orgeron admitted Tuesday that losing Kayshon Boutte, who previously led the SEC in touchdown receptions until this past week, has taken a toll on the offense. Max Johnson has been inconsistent at times. While he has spread the ball out evenly to a variety of targets, there's something to be said about finding that go-to receiver who can change the course of a game's outcome. Other than Jack Bech last week, which was quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's main target, there hasn't been a consistent playmaker.
3. Continue defensive dominance
UL-Monroe was without two of its top running backs this past weekend, but that only paved way for Malik Jackson to run for a career-high 166 yards against Arkansas State. LSU's defense, since its change in scheme during its open week, has given even some of the nation's top teams trouble and it will add Sage Ryan back to its secondary, which will be advantageous against a spread offense that likes to pass the ball.
4. Score a lot of points
It seems obvious, but if the Tigers want to prove they're better than they really are on offense, then they've got to light up the scoreboard against a Sun Belt opponent. Last week, Florida became the laughing stock of the SEC when it not only allowed Samford to score 52 points, but also had to score 70 to defeat the Bulldogs. LSU hasn't scored more than 20 points since it played Florida in October, and is third to last in the SEC in total of points per game with South Carolina and Vanderbilt trailing closely behind.