LSU baseball is off to a 7-0 start with Southern coming to town Wednesday night.
Eric Walker will take the mound for the Tigers, his first start in 20 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery. First pitch in the game has been pushed to 6:45 p.m. due to a slight weather delay.
LSU pitcher Eric Walker will make his first start since an injury forced him out of the 2017 College World Series, a span of 20 months, when the No. 1 Tigers host South Alabama.
Follow below for live updates. The module will refresh itself.
Can't see live updates below? Click here.
THE GAME
WHO: Southern at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM
LSU is awaiting the results of an MRI on freshman first baseman Gavin Dugas' left thumb. The Tigers fear he could miss eight weeks with a torn ligament.
LSU baseball hopes pitchers Ma'Khail Hilliard and Chase Costello will return from injuries this week.