LSU’s Hal Hughes looks at ball after batting against Bryant during the match up held at Alex Box on Sunday.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

LSU baseball is off to a 7-0 start with Southern coming to town Wednesday night.

Eric Walker will take the mound for the Tigers, his first start in 20 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery. First pitch in the game has been pushed to 6:45 p.m. due to a slight weather delay.

THE GAME

WHO: Southern at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM

