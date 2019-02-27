LSU baseball is off to a 7-0 start with Southern coming to town Wednesday night.

Eric Walker will take the mound for the Tigers, his first start in 20 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery. First pitch in the game has been pushed to 6:45 p.m. due to a slight weather delay.

Back to his 'old self,' Eric Walker will make his first start in 20 months for LSU baseball LSU pitcher Eric Walker will make his first start since an injury forced him out of the 2017 College World Series, a span of 20 months, when the No. 1 Tigers host South Alabama.

THE GAME

WHO: Southern at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM