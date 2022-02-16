LSU starting shortstop Jordan Thompson said he is 100% healthy to begin the season.
"Late in the fall, I started having a little bit of knee issues, so I got an MRI," Thompson said. "We initially thought I might have had a partial meniscus tear, but we got it scoped out and it wasn't anything like that. I just had a bunch of scar tissue and just had to get it removed."
Everything is back to normal just in time for the season: he's running well and able to play a full nine innings of defense.
"It was just really important timing," Thompson said. "It was coming up close to the season, so I was just really happy to things went our way to be able to be out there."
Johnson said that Thompson has made the biggest leap in improvement out of any player this offseason.